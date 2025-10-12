England take a major step towards qualifying for the 2026 World Cup without kicking a ball on Saturday evening.

Thomas Tuchel's men are yet to take to the field in Group K of UEFA Qualifying this month, instead opening October with a straightforward 3-0 victory over Wales in an international friendly on Thursday.

Goals from Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins and Bukayo Saka inside the first 20 minutes sealed a straightforward win for the Three Lions, who also saw the latter and Jordan Pickford set new records at Wembley.

Tuchel's men now face a long journey to Riga to take on Latvia on Tuesday evening, where the Euro 2020 and 2024 finalists aim to prolong their perfect record in Group K, and qualify for the World Cup in the process.

While England's crop enjoyed a night off on Saturday, second-placed Albania and third-placed Serbia locked horns in Leskovac, where the former prevailed 1-0 thanks to a Rey Manaj finish.

England one win away from World Cup 2026 qualification

As a result, England will qualify for the World Cup with two games to spare if they beat Latvia on Tuesday, as victory will guarantee that neither Albania nor Serbia can catch them.

The Three Lions hold a four point lead over second-placed Albania - who have played a game more - but a win will see Tuchel's side open up an unassailable seven-point gap over the current runners-up.

At the same time, Serbia are eight points below with three games remaining, and they will also be taken out of contention if England can claim an expected win over Latvia in midweek.

The visitors' fourth-placed opponents and basement side Andorra gave already been eliminated from the running for top spot, and England are therefore potentially just 90 minutes away from qualifying for an eighth consecutive World Cup finals.

Tuchel is expected to have a near fully-fit squad available to him for the encounter, although he has been hit with a defensive injury blow ahead of the journey to Riga.

Which nations have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup?

Not a single European nation has booked their ticket to the global gathering just yet, but including hosts Canada, Mexico and the USA, 20 nations are already guaranteed to compete at the tournament.

Reigning champions Argentina are one of six South American sides who will be involved, alongside Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay and Uruguay, following the conclusion of the CONMEBOL process.

Meanwhile, Australia, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Uzbekistan and Jordan - the latter two of whom will be making their World Cup debuts - will be flying the flag high for AFC nations in North America.

Elsewhere, New Zealand have successfully made it through the OFC preliminary rounds, while Algeria, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia have already guaranteed progression from the African qualifiers.