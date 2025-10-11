England are hit with a defensive injury withdrawal ahead of their World Cup 2026 qualifier with Latvia, as a painful 16-month wait is prolonged.

England have been hit by a defensive injury withdrawal ahead of their upcoming World Cup 2026 qualifier against Latvia on Tuesday.

The Three Lions barely needed to get out of second gear to take down Wales 3-0 in a friendly on Thursday evening, and they are now potentially just one win away from World Cup qualification.

Thomas Tuchel's men sit at the summit of Group K with 15 points from a possible 15, seven points clear of second-placed Albania, who will be unable to catch them if England beat Latvia in midweek.

However, Serbia - who are eight points below with a game in hand - may still be able to leapfrog the Three Lions, although they must remain perfect in the section in order to do so.

As a result, if Serbia drop points against either Albania on Saturday or Andorra on Tuesday, England will guarantee a first-placed finish and spot at the 2026 World Cup with victory against Latvia in Riga.

England lose Jarell Quansah to injury before Latvia World Cup qualifier

England will be down a centre-back when they hit the road, though, as the Three Lions have announced that Jarell Quansah will not be involved in the qualification match due to injury.

The Bayer Leverkusen defender and former Liverpool man was an unused substitute in Thursday's win over Wales, and he is still waiting to make his senior international debut over a year on from his first call-up in June 2024.

Quansah's 16-month wait for a maiden Three Lions cap will go on, as the 22-year-old has pulled out of the squad with an unspecified injury, although England have affirmed that his withdrawal is only a precautionary one.

"Jarell Quansah will miss England’s forthcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Latvia through injury," the national team said in a statement.

"The Bayer Leverkusen defender returned to his club as a precaution following Thursday’s 3-0 victory over Wales. No further squad additions are planned at this moment in time."

Could Thomas Tuchel make any changes for England vs. Latvia?

Given that Quansah has now been called up by three managers - Gareth Southgate, Lee Carsley and Tuchel - and has failed to play a single minute for England, his absence will likely not change the latter's plans too much.

Tuchel still has Ezri Konsa, Dan Burn, Marc Guehi and John Stones available to him in central defence, and it was the latter two who started ahead of Jordan Pickford during the visit of Wales.

Konsa occupied the right-back spot, meanwhile, but Tuchel could alternatively start Djed Spence in that spot, allowing one of Burn, Myles Lewis-Skelly or the uncapped Nico O'Reilly to start on the left-hand side of defence.

Further forward, all eyes will be on whether Harry Kane will be back in the starting lineup, after the England captain sat out the Wales victory as a precaution due to an ankle injury.

Ollie Watkins and Marcus Rashford completed one half each against Craig Bellamy's side in Kane's absence, and the on-loan Barcelona forward is also an option on the left of the attack, where Anthony Gordon played the full 90 last time out.