Dundee and Airdrieonians are set to face off on Saturday afternoon in the first round of matches in the 2025 Scottish League Cup group stage.

These two sides also came together in last year's tournament, where the Dee cruised to a commanding 6-1 victory in the second round.

Match preview

Dundee earned promotion from the Championship in 2022-23 and enjoyed a superb first campaign back in the top flight, finishing sixth with 41 points from 33 games in the pre-split season and 42 points from 38 games at the end of the post-split fixtures.

Tony Docherty's side fell short of their heightened expectations in the following campaign, finishing 11th in the pre-split season and eventually ending the term in 10th spot.

While they did accumulate 41 points from 38 games - just one less than the prior season - seven of those points were earned in the post-split fixtures, while they had seven points less after 33 games in comparison to 2023-24.

Docherty and Dundee parted ways at the end of the season due to the team not matching the standards expected by the club, and Steven Pressley has since been appointed to lead the Dee into the new term.

Pressley, who had been Head of Individual Development at Brentford since 2021, has managed three wins from his three pre-season fixtures - scoring six goals while still yet to concede.

Now heading into his first competitive match in charge, Pressley will be looking for his men to maintain their pre-season form and secure all three points.

Airdrieonians are the underdogs heading into the clash, especially given they suffered a crushing 6-1 defeat to Dundee in the second round of this competition last term, while the Dee also knocked them out of the Scottish FA Cup with a 4-0 win in the fifth round.

The Diamonds also had a difficult 2024-25 league season, dropping from a fourth-placed finish in 2023-24 to ninth in the Scottish Championship - narrowly securing their survival with a 2-1 aggregate win in the relegation/promotion playoff final.

Rhys McCabe's side have won one and lost two of their pre-season fixtures, including a 2-0 loss to St Mirren last time out, leaving them aiming to bounce back with a win in their first competitive match of the campaign.

Dundee form (all competitions):

L D W W W W

Airdrieonians form (all competitions):

W W D L W L

Team News

Dundee have already made six signings in the summer transfer window ahead of the 2025-26 season, and several of these could make their competitive debuts on Saturday.

Plamen Galabov could start in central defence alongside Clark Roberstson, while Paul Digby could feature alongside Finlay Robertson and Cesar Garza in midfield.

As for Airdrieonians, Chris Mochrie could lead the line, while new signings Alex King and Euan Henderson could start on the wings following the departures of key players Ben Wilson and Adam Frizzell.

Further back the pitch, new boy Jamie Barjonas could start in central midfield, while fellow new signings Craig Ross and Sean McGinty could make their debuts in defence.

Dundee possible starting lineup:

Carson; Astley, Galabov, Koumetio, Robertson; Garza, Digby, Robertson; Murray, Acquah, Wright

Airdrieonians possible starting lineup:

Melrose; MacDonald, Ross, McGinty, Strapp; McGrattan, McMaster, Barjonas; King, Mochrie, Henderson

We say: Dundee 3-0 Airdrieonians

Dundee have shown their class against Airdrieonians with two commanding victories last season, and given their strong pre-season compared to Aidrieonians's continued difficulties, we expect another convincing win for the hosts.

