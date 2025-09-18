Sports Mole previews Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash between Dundee and Livingston, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Dundee and Livingston will both be looking to break winless streaks when they meet at Dens Park on Saturday on matchday six of the Scottish Premiership season.

The hosts have yet to secure a victory in the league, while the visitors have failed to win any of their last four games across all competitions.

Dundee had a disappointing 2024-25 Scottish Premiership campaign, falling from a sixth-placed finish in their first year back in the top flight in 2023-24 to placing 10th last term.

Tony Docherty was sacked at the end of the campaign after failing to meet expectations, with Steven Pressley appointed as the new Dee boss.

However, Pressley has failed to improve Dundee's performances and results in the opening stages of the 2025-26 season, including the Dee yet to secure a win in the Scottish Premiership.

A lacklustre start to the campaign saw Dundee lose their first two Scottish League Cup group games, ensuring their elimination from the group, and while they went on to win their last two group fixtures, the Dee failed to carry that momentum into the league.

Pressley's team have lost two and drawn three of their five league fixtures to date, leaving them sitting 11th in the table with just three points.

Looking to record their first win of the league term, Dundee are set to host fellow strugglers Livingston at Dens Park on Saturday afternoon.

Livingston, who were promoted from the Scottish Championship by winning the playoffs last season, and David Martindale's side initially enjoyed an encouraging start to the campaign.

The Lions won three of their four Scottish League Cup group games, followed by drawing 1-1 with Kilmarnock and beating Falkirk 3-1 in their first two league fixtures.

However, Livingston have failed to secure another victory in the four matches since, including two defeats and one draw in the league and a defeat to Hibernian in the Scottish League Cup second round.

Livingston will be looking to end their winless run on Saturday, and they have enjoyed their recent trips to Dens Park, managing two wins and two draws in their last five visits.

Team News Yan Dhanda will be unavailable for selection for Dundee after receiving a red card in the draw with Motherwell last time out, while Charlie Reilly and Paul Digby both remain doubtful due to injuries. Last season's top scorer Simon Murray is yet to find the net in the Scottish Premiership this term, and Pressley will be hoping the forward can finally break his goalscoring duck and make the difference for the hosts in this one. As for the visitors, Aidan Denholm, Cameron Kerr, Cristian Montano and Shane Blaney are unlikely to feature due to ongoing injury problems. Lewis Smith and Scott Pittman have both scored two league goals so far this season, and the duo are expected to start alongside Tete Yengi and Robbie Muirhead in atttack. Dundee possible starting lineup: McCracken; Astley, C Robertson, Graham; Wright, F Robertson, Hamilton, Jones, Yogane; Murray, Acquah Livingston possible starting lineup: Prior; Finlayson, McGowan, Wilson, Montgomery; Sylla, Tait; Smith, Pittman, Yengi; Muirhead

We say: Dundee 1-2 Livingston

Dundee are yet to win in the league after five matches, and while Livingston have also struggled in recent games, the visitors have shown several signs of encouragement, leading us to expect an away victory.

