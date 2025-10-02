Sports Mole previews Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash between Dundee United and Livingston, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Dundee United will aim to bounce back from last weekend's defeat when they welcome Livingston to Tannadice Park for a matchday seven clash in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts were defeated 2-0 by Kilmarnock in their matchday six fixture, while the visitors have failed to win any of their last six games across all competitions.

Match preview

Dundee United enjoyed a superb return to the Scottish Premiership in 2024-25, recording a fourth-placed finish and securing their place in the Conference League qualifiers.

The Tangerines started the 2025-26 campaign with a 2-0 aggregate win over UNA Strassen in the Conference League qualifying second round, but Dundee Utd were heartbreakingly eliminated from the qualifiers by a 5-4 penalty defeat to Rapid Vien following a 4-4 aggregate draw in the third round.

Their elimination from the Conference League coincided with a challenging start to the domestic season, as Jim Goodwin's side drew one and lost one of their first two Scottish Premiership fixtures, while they also crashed out of the Scottish League Cup with a 2-1 defeat to Kilmarnock in the second round.

However, the Tangerines were eventually able to secure their first victory of the domestic term as they defeated their Dundee rivals 2-0, starting a run of two wins and one draw.

That streak was ended in their most recent clash, with Dundee United falling to a 2-0 defeat to Kilmarnock, leaving the Tangerines hoping to immediately return to form when they host the struggling Livingston.

The Lions have endured a tough return to the Scottish top-flight, currently sitting 10th in the standings with just five points from seven games, while they have played once more than the two teams below them.

David Martindale's side actually made an impressive start to the campaign, including three wins and one defeat from four Scottish League Cup group games, as well as one win and one draw in the league.

Livingston's form quickly turned, though, starting with a 2-0 defeat to Hibernian in the Scottish League Cup second round, and they have now failed to win any of their last six.

Saturday's visitors have lost four and drawn one of their past five Scottish Premiership fixtures, including back-to-back defeats heading into this one, leaving the Lions desperately in search of a streak snapping victory.

Livingston will look to draw confidence from their recent record at Tannadice Park, as the Lions have won four and lost only two of their last six away encounters with Dundee United.

Dundee United Scottish Premiership form:

L W D W L D

Dundee United form (all competitions):

L W D W L D

Livingston Scottish Premiership form:

L L D L L W

Livingston form (all competitions):

L L D L L L

Team News

Dundee United will remain without the services of Isaac Pappoe (knee), Kristijan Trapanovski (hamstring), Max Watters (hamstring) and Ross Graham (hamstring) due to injury issues.

Despite losing 2-0 to Kilmarnock last time out, Dundee Utd actually produced a strong performance - with 60% possession and 18 shots - meaning Goodwin may name a mostly unchanged team.

However, Zac Sapsford produced a lacklustre performance in attack, missing two big chances and having his penalty saved, meaning Goodwin could start Julius Eskesen in his place on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Livingston will be unable to call upon Aidan Denholm (hamstring), Cameron Kerr (unspecified) and Cristian Montano (heart problems) due to availability issues.

While the Lions lost to Rangers last time out, Livingston were only narrowly defeated 2-1 after a 94th-minute winner, and Martindale may decide to stick with a similar side that pushed the Gers all the way in that one.

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Kucherenko; Iovu, Esselink, Keresztes; Stephenson, Sevelj, Camara, Ferry; Dolcek, Eskesen, Ahmed

Livingston possible starting lineup:

Prior; Finlayson, Sylla, Wilson, Montgomery; Susoho, Tait; Smith, Pittman, Winter; May

We say: Dundee United 2-1 Livingston

Dundee United are in significantly stronger form than Livingston heading into Saturday's clash, and as they also boast the home advantage, we expect a victory for the hosts.

