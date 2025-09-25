Sports Mole previews Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash between Dundee United and Kilmarnock, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two teams at opposite ends of the Scottish Premiership table will meet on Saturday when Dundee United host Kilmarnock at Tannadice Park.

The hosts are third in the standings with eight points from five games, while the visitors are 10th in the table with four points from five fixtures.

Match preview

Dundee United enjoyed a fantastic first season back in the Scottish Premiership in 2024-25, securing a fourth-placed finish and a place in this year's Conference League qualifiers.

Jim Goodwin's men were unable to make it through the qualifiers and reach the league phase, progressing past Una Strassen before losing to Rapid Vienna on penalties in the third qualifying round.

The Tangerines also disappointingly crashed out of the Scottish League Cup in the second round, losing 2-1 to Kilmarnock.

Despite their difficulties in cup competitions, Dundee Utd have experienced a superb start to the Scottish Premiership campaign, recording two wins, two draws and suffering only one defeat.

Those results leave them sitting third in the standings with eight points, and the Tangerines will now be looking to solidify their place in the table with a victory over struggling Kilmarnock.

While Dundee Utd head into Saturday's encounter with two wins and one draw in their last three games, Killie have failed to win any of their last four outings.

Having started the 2025-26 term with three wins and one draw in Group H of the Scottish League Cup, Killie maintained their unbeaten start in normal time with four draws and one win in the next five outings.

Those results saw Stuart Kettlewell's side draw all of their first four league outings and progress past Dundee United in the cup.

Their unbeaten run finally came to an end on matchday five of the Scottish Premiership season, losing 2-1 to Celtic after a 96th-minute penalty from Kelechi Iheanacho, and they followed it up with a penalty defeat to St Mirren in the quarter-finals of the Scottish League Cup.

Looking to bounce back and secure a much-needed first win in the league, Killie will look to make it three consecutive wins in this fixture.

Dundee United Scottish Premiership form:

W D W L D

Dundee United form (all competitions):

W D W L D L

Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership form:

L D D D D

Kilmarnock form (all competitions):

D L D D W D

Team News

Dundee United will be without the availability of Isaac Pappoe (knee), Kristijan Trapanovski (hamstring), Max Watters (hamstring) and Ross Graham (hamstring) due to injury issues.

Panutche Camara, Amar Fatah and Iurie Iovu may also be doubts after all being taken off in Dundee Utd's last outing against Aberdeen.

As for Kilmarnock, Scott Tiffoney remains sidelined due to a calf injury that is expected to keep the attacker out of action until next month.

Despite losing 2-1 to Celtic in their last Scottish Premiership fixture, an encouraging performance could lead to Kettlewell naming a similar side here.

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Kucherenko; Stephenson, Iovu, Esselink, Keresztes, Ferry; Dolcek, Sevelj, Sibbald, Moller; Sapsford

Kilmarnock possible starting lineup:

Stryjek; Brown, Stanger, Mayo, Deas, Thompson; Watson, Polworth, McKenzie; Dackers, Daniels

We say: Dundee United 2-1 Kilmarnock

Dundee United may have struggled in this fixture, but the hosts are in considerably stronger form heading into the clash than their visitors, and with that in mind, we expect the home team to win this one.

