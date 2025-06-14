Sports Mole previews Monday's League of Ireland Premier clash between Drogheda United and Shamrock Rovers, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

In a top of the table clash in the League of Ireland, third-placed Drogheda United will host first-placed Shamrock Rovers at Sullivan & Lambe Park on Monday.

Drogheda’s goalless stalemate with St. Patrick's Athletic on Friday means their points tally of 31 is eight fewer than Shamrock Rovers, who gained three points when they beat Shelbourne 2-1 on June 13.

Match preview

The hosts struggled to produce opportunities in the final third last time out given they did not create a single big chance, though they should be credited for limiting St. Patrick's Athletic to one big chance.

Head coach Kevin Doherty will be pleased by his side’s defensive performances of late considering his team have kept three clean sheets in the five games prior to Monday’s clash.

However, the Drogs only netted three times in that period, and their record of 18 big chances created in the league is the worst return in the top flight.

Drogheda are unbeaten in five games, but they were held to draws in four of those matches, and they also lost two, drew three and won just one of their previous six.

Doherty’s side have been strong at home, with the club emerging victorious in three of their six most recent outings at Sullivan & Lambe Park, settling for draws on three occasions.

Opponents Shamrock dominated proceedings against Shelbourne, preventing them from registering a single attempt on target while also producing seven shots on target themselves, as well as two big chances.

The visitors have scored 14 goals and conceded just three times in their past six matches, keeping three clean sheets.

Boss Stephen Bradley oversaw a 3-0 victory against their hosts in May, as well as a 2-1 win at Sullivan & Lambe Park on March 14.

Rovers are in outstanding form, with the team undefeated in nine fixtures, winning six of their last seven.

Shamrock Rovers have won three consecutive away matches, and they managed to triumph in two of their prior four on the road while avoiding defeat.

Drogheda United League of Ireland Premier form:





L



D



D



W



D



D





Shamrock Rovers League of Ireland Premier form:





W



W



W



W



D



W





Team News

Drogheda’s only two injury concerns are striker Joshua Thomas and midfielder Paul Doyle, so perhaps attackers Douglas James-Taylor and Darragh Markey will support number nine Warren Davis.

Luke Heeney and Ryan Brennan are candidates to be stationed ahead of centre-backs George Cooper, Conor Keeley and Andrew Quinn.

As for the visitors, expect Daniel Mandroiu and Aaron Greene to partner each other in a front two.

Shamrock Rovers utilised Jack Byrne, Matthew Healy and Aaron McEneff in a midfield three last time out, and they may use them once again on Monday.

Centre-backs Dan Cleary, Roberto Lopez and Lee Grace could be flanked by wing-backs Daniel Grant and Trevor Clarke.

Drogheda United possible starting lineup:

Dennison; Cooper, Keeley, Quinn; Lambe, Heeney, Brennan, Kane; Markey, James-Taylor; Davis

Shamrock Rovers possible starting lineup:

McGinty; Cleary, Lopez, Grace; Grant, Byrne, Healy, McEneff, Clarke; Mandroiu, Greene

We say: Drogheda United 0-2 Shamrock Rovers

Drogheda have struggled in the final third in recent weeks, whereas their opponents have excelled at both ends of the pitch.

Considering the fact that Shamrock Rovers have already got the better of their hosts twice this season, the visitors should be seen as clear favourites.

Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Shamrock Rovers win with a probability of 48.05%. A draw has a probability of 26.6% and a win for Drogheda United has a probability of 25.36%. The most likely scoreline for a Shamrock Rovers win is 0-1 with a probability of 12.89%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 0-2 (9.32%) and 1-2 (9.05%). The likeliest drawn scoreline is 1-1 (12.52%), while for a Drogheda United win it is 1-0 (8.67%).

