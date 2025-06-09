Sports Mole previews Tuesday's World Cup Qualifying - North Central America clash between Dominican Republic and Dominica, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers continue, and on Wednesday, Dominican Republic will take on Dominica at the Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium in a Group E encounter.

The hosts are third in the standings, while the visitors are fourth, both teams having three points.

Match preview

The Dominican Republic enters this contest off the back of a 4-2 loss to Guatemala in their last World Cup qualifying fixture.

That result also marked the end of their nine-game unbeaten run across all competitions, a run which included eight victories and a draw.

Widely regarded as the golden generation, Los Quisqueyanos had a fantastic campaign in the CONCACAF Nations League, with six wins in six fixtures, to secure promotion to League A, but the same cannot be said of their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Despite that setback, the home side will be confident of getting back to winning ways, as they have won their last four meetings against Wednesday’s opponents.

Another reason for the fans to be hopeful is their attacking strength, which is highlighted by a tally of 37 goals scored in their last 10 fixtures.

Meanwhile, Dominica will be buzzing, having earned a 3-0 victory against the British Virgin Islands in their last outing.

That win ended a seven-game winless run, and it earned them their first win since the start of the qualification series.

Like the hosts, Dominica have been eliminated from the qualifiers, leaving them to play for pride on Wednesday.

Beyond playing for pride, the visitors will be out in search of their first win against the Dominican Republic since October 2010.

However, there is still work to be done going forward if they are to claim their second win of the qualification series.

Dominican Republic World Cup Qualifying - North Central America form:

Dominican Republic form (all competitions):

Dominica World Cup Qualifying - North Central America form:

Dominica form (all competitions):

Team News

Dominican Republic are likely to field the same starting XI on Tuesday, having come through their last fixture with no injuries.

Goalkeeper Miguel Lloyd should retain his place between the sticks, while Jean Lopez and Heinz Morschel should form the midfield partnership.

Striker Dorny Romero should also retain his spot in the team, starting in the number nine role.

For the visitors, Prince Glenton should continue in goal, with Troy Jules leading the line at the other end.

Dominican Republic possible starting lineup:

Lloyd; De Lucas, Dollenmayer, Rosario, Pujol; Lopez, Morschel; Peter-Federico, Familia-Castillo, Vasquez; Romero

Dominica possible starting lineup:

Prince; Bredas, Marshall, Jno Villie, Anthony; Thomas, Jolly, Paul; Laville, Jules, Joseph

We say: Dominican Republic 1-1 Dominica

Both sides are evenly matched going into this encounter, and we reckon they will cancel each other out. Therefore, we predict this contest will end in a 1-1 draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Ademola Adediji Written by

Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Dominican Republic win with a probability of 94.37%. A draw has a probability of 4.1% and a win for Dominica has a probability of 1.57%. The most likely scoreline for a Dominican Republic win is 4-0 with a probability of 10.55%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 3-0 (9.63%) and 5-0 (9.26%). The likeliest drawn scoreline is 1-1 (1.8%), while for a Dominica win it is 1-2 (0.54%).

Previews by email