Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Europa League clash between Dinamo Zagreb and Fenerbahce, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Croatian heavyweights Dinamo Zagreb welcome Turkish giants Fenerbahce to Stadion Maksimir on Wednesday night, with both sides eager to launch their UEFA Europa League campaigns on the right note.

This will be only the third meeting between the clubs, and the hosts hold fond memories of their last encounter here – a resounding 4-1 victory in the 2018-19 Europa League group stage opener.

Match preview

Dinamo Zagreb’s seven-year reign as Croatian champions came to an end last season, as HNK Rijeka pipped them to the title, forcing the Blues into the Europa League.

That setback has left Mario Kovacevic's side with plenty to prove, especially after a turbulent campaign that saw four different managers, including former Juventus star Fabio Cannavaro and ex-Kayserispor boss Sergej Jakirovic, who guided them to their previous title.

Despite last season’s inconsistency, Dinamo remain a formidable European force, having competed in last year’s Champions League league phase, missing out on the knockouts only on goal difference.

They also boast an impressive Europa League record – losing just two of 19 group-stage games since December 2014 while keeping 10 clean sheets, while their last appearance in this competition’s group stage, in 2021-22, ended in progress to the knockout round play-offs, where they narrowly lost 3-2 on aggregate to Sevilla.

History favours the hosts, as Dinamo have never lost to Fenerbahce in Europe, winning one and drawing one of their two previous meetings, while their overall record against Turkish opposition is balanced, with two wins, two draws, and two defeats.

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, carry an unbeaten run of four away games in the Europa League (two wins, two draws), a streak they last bettered in 2012-13 when they reached the semi-finals.

However, the Yellow Canaries are navigating a period of transition, having recently appointed Domenico Tedesco after Jose Mourinho’s dismissal following a Champions League playoff loss to his current team Benfica – and he has overseen a mixed start, with two draws and a win from three matches.

Off the pitch, there is change as well, with Sadettin Saran replacing Ali Koc as club president, and now tasked with overseeing the end to a trophy drought stretching back to the 2022-23 season.

With Galatasaray already six points clear in the Super Lig after just six rounds, Fenerbahce may view the Europa League as one of their best chances for silverware this season, despite finding themslves there against their wishes, having only dropped to the competition after losing the UCL playoffs.

However, they will have to purge themselves of the memories from last season’s EL campaign which ended in frustration – after scraping through the league phase, they exited in the round of 16 on penalties to Rangers following a 3-3 aggregate draw.









Fenerbahce form (all competitions):

Team News

Dinamo Zagreb will be without Raul Torrente, who is sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury, while Ronael Pierre-Gabriel is also unavailable for the next few weeks due to a muscle problem.

Sergi Dominguez is a doubt with a knock, and Miha Zajc faces a late fitness test for the hosts, though all eyes will be on Sandro Kulenovic, who has scored five goals for DZG this season, despite coming off the bench in most games.

Fenerbahce are missing suspended playmaker Anderson Talisca, who will sit out this game due to the yellow card offences he carried from last season’s EL campaign.

Edson Alvarez (muscle issue) is doubtful, and Jhon Duran (head injury) is sidelined, with the Colombian striker expected back in early October.

Marco Asensio opened his account for the Yellow Canaries in their draw with Kasimpasa last time out, and is in contention to retain his starting spot for this clash.

Dinamo Zagreb possible starting lineup:

Nevistic; Valincic, McKenna, Dominguez, Goda; Misic, Ljubicic, Zajc; Lisica, Beljo, Hoxha

Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Semedo, Soyuncu, Skriniar, Brown; Yuksek, Fred; Kahveci, Asensio, Akturkoglu,; En-Nesyri

We say: Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 Fenerbahce

Both teams bring plenty of firepower into this clash, with Fenerbahce boasting several European household names - however, Dinamo Zagreb can lean on their home advantage and the psychological boost of having defeated the Yellow Canaries at this very ground in the past.

