Marcus Rashford's future at Barcelona could hinge on whether the club opt to sign a teenage sensation, though the Englishman's form could have an impact.

The future of Marcus Rashford at Barcelona could depend on whether the club opt to sign Cardoso Pinto Mandume Varela from Dinamo Zagreb, the latest report has claimed.

Barca's season will resume on Saturday against Girona in La Liga, and they will hope that the two-point gap to league-leaders Real Madrid can be overcome.

Hansi Flick's side have been mixed in terms of their performances, with the club having lost their last two games in all competitions.

Despite the Blaugrana's inconsistencies, Rashford has managed to excel during his loan spell from Manchester United, scoring three goals and registering four assists.

Mundo Deportivo report that the Englishman will have to continue playing well if he is to convince Barca to activate their £26m buy option, as the club hold serious interest in 16-year-old Cardoso Pinto Mandume Varela from Dinamo Zagreb.

Should Barcelona sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United?

With Robert Lewandowski now 37, it is important that the club look to bring in younger forwards capable of replacing the Polish striker's output.

Rashford has registered at least 31 combined goals and assists three times in his career at club level, something that the likes of Raphinha have only managed once.

It should be noted that the 27-year-old is reliant on his pace to make an impact in the final third, and he could encounter difficulties once his speed declines in his thirties.

Given the fee agreed with United for the loanee is relatively modest, it is arguable that signing Rashford would entail little risk, especially if they look to move him on before he declines.

Could Marcus Rashford be reintegrated at Manchester United?

Rashford will have just a year left on his deal by the end of the season, and should his form at Barca continue, it is hard to imagine that he would not have numerous offers in the summer.

The 27-year-old is unlikely to mend his relationship with Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim, though the Portuguese coach may not be in the dugout by the end of the season.

If the Red Devils opt to change manager, there may be more hope that Rashford could be reintegrated, though he will still face a fight for a place in the starting XI.

Forwards Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko were signed in the summer, and any new boss would almost certainly select the trio in advances roles.