Chelsea and Barcelona reportedly eye young talent Varela, but Marcus Rashford's role at Camp Nou might sway the decision.





Marcus Rashford’s performance at Barcelona could influence the Spanish giants’ reported interest in a 16-year-old winger.

The England international moved to the defending La Liga champions in the summer, having spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan at Aston Villa.

Rashford, 27, who is effectively persona non grata at Old Trafford these days, has had a commendable start to life under Hansi Flick, scoring three times and setting up four across 10 games in all competitions, bringing the forward to seven direct involvements in goals.

The Englishman was effectively Barca’s fallback option after moves for Luis Diaz and Nico Williams failed to materialise, and he is so far rewarding the Blaugrana’s faith.

Nevertheless, according to reports in Spain, the forward must continue to prove himself if he intends to make the move permanent, with a €30m (£26.1m) purchase clause rumoured to be in place.

Barcelona’s Rashford decision could influence transfer decision

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona maintains an interest in Dinamo Zagreb teenager Cardoso Pinto Mandume Varela, whose talent is a significant draw.

Despite his youth, the 16-year-old is reportedly available for €6m (£5.2m), and he has previously visited Barca’s training facilities.

Varela, who joined the Croatian club from Porto and has played for Portugal’s youth teams, has appeared in four Croatian top-flight matches this season, though he has yet to score.

The teenager is also said to be a transfer target for Chelsea, whose interest in him is hardly surprising, considering their recruitment strategy that focuses on acquiring young talent with high potential.

Chelsea or Barcelona: Who needs Varela more?

The question should be whether these clubs even need a 16-year-old at this stage or if they are better off letting the youngster develop away from the spotlight of both demanding clubs.

Chelsea also have several winger options, including Estevao Willian, Pedro Neto, Jamie Gittens and Alejandro Garnacho, while Geovany Quenda will complete a transfer at the end of the 2025-26 season.

Barcelona may not have as many players for those positions, but replacing a player of Rashford’s experience with Varela seems illogical.

Either club may, however, see the reported transfer fee as making the deal feasible, and they could nurture his talent in the hope of securing a decent-to-good profit much later.