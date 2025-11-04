Sports Mole previews Thursday's Europa League clash between Dinamo Zagreb and Celta Vigo, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Celta Vigo will travel to Stadion Maksimir on Thursday evening to face Dinamo Zagreb in a UEFA Europa League Matchday Four encounter.

Both sides are well placed in the group and come into this fixture in strong form, making this a potentially tight and entertaining contest.

Dinamo Zagreb sit fourth in the group heading into matchday four after impressively starting their Europa League campaign, defeating Fenerbahce 3-1 on home soil.

Matchday two produced the same scoreline as Dinamo claimed another 3-1 win, this time over Maccabi Tel Aviv.

However, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Malmo on Matchday three, with Cardoso Varela rescuing a point deep into stoppage time in the 96th minute.

With seven goals scored, three conceded and yet to lose a game, Dinamo remain in a strong position to progress, but a win here would significantly strengthen their qualification hopes.

Mario Kovacevic’s men are also enjoying an excellent domestic season where they sit second in the Croatian top flight - just one point behind leaders Hajduk Split after 12 matches.

Dinamo have amassed 25 points from a possible 36 (eight wins, one draw, three defeats) and boast the league’s best attack with 24 goals scored.

One concern, however, is their defensive record, as they have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last eight matches in all competitions, but head into this game on the back of a 2-1 league victory over Rijeka.

Celta Vigo, meanwhile, head to Croatia in excellent form, having won four matches on the bounce across all competitions, including La Liga victories over Levante and Osasuna, a Copa del Rey win against Puerto de Vega and a Europa League success versus Nice.

Claudio Giraldez’s side have been difficult to beat this season, with their last defeat coming seven matches ago - a 2-1 loss away to Elche in La Liga.

Celta are competing in European football for the first time since 2016-17 after finishing seventh in La Liga last season.

Their European campaign began with a 2-1 home defeat to Stuttgart, but they responded well with a 3-1 win over PAOK on Matchday Two.

They then picked up another impressive three points by beating Nice 2-1, leaving them in ninth place with six goals scored and four conceded after three matches.

Dinamo Zagreb remain without several key players through injury, and head coach Kovacevic will need to manage his squad carefully as he looks to field a competitive side.

Raul Torrente is still sidelined with a cruciate ligament issue, while Kevin Theo­phile-Catherine continues to battle a muscle problem.

Moreno Zivkovic is unavailable due to a knock, and Miha Zajc is facing a few weeks out with a muscle injury.

Luka Stojkovic is a doubt with an ankle issue, while Moris Valincic is also carrying a knock.

For Celta Vigo, Javi Rueda is ruled out with a thigh injury, while Williot Swedberg faces a late fitness test and could miss out.

Goalkeeper Ionut Radu is also a doubt after sustaining a hand injury in the win over Levante.

Borja Iglesias, who has already scored six times this season, is expected to lead the line once again.

Iago Aspas and Bryan Zaragoza could support in the final third, while Miguel Roman Gonzalez is pushing for a starting role after coming off the bench last time out.

Dinamo Zagreb possible starting lineup:

Nevistic; Lisica, Dominguez, McKenna, Goda; Vidovic, Misic, Ljubicic; Bakrar, Beljo, Hoxha

Celta Vigo possible starting lineup:

Radu; Alonso, Starfelt, Rodriguez; Carreira, Beltran, Roman Gonzalez, Mingueza; Aspas, Iglesias, Zaragoza

We say: Dinamo Zagreb 1-2 Celta Vigo

Dinamo have enjoyed a strong campaign so far and are tough to beat at home, but Celta Vigo arrive in excellent form and with momentum behind them.

With greater attacking efficiency and confidence, the visitors may edge a close contest to take a crucial away win.

