Derby County are reportedly racing Ipswich Town for the services of Charlotte FC striker Patrick Agyemang, with the Rams submitting a £5.1m bid.

The 24-year-old is enjoying a productive term in MLS so far in 2025, netting six goals and providing one assist across 16 matches.

Agyemang is also making serious waves on the international stage, recently scoring against Haiti in this summer's CONCACAF Gold Cup for the United States.

Since being drafted into MLS at the beginning of 2023, the forward has bagged 22 goals in 72 competitive appearances for Charlotte.

After winning all three of their Group D matches, Agyemang and the United States now face Costa Rica in the quarter-finals of the Gold Cup.

Derby submit bid for Ipswich-linked Agyemang?

According to Derby County expert Dominic Dietrich, the East Midlands club are well and truly in the race for Agyemang's services.

The report states that the Rams have submitted a bid in the region of £5.1m for the 24-year-old ahead of the 2025--26 campaign.

After avoiding relegation to League One last term, John Eustace's men are looking to push on and compete at the top end of the Championship.

As well as Derby, it is understood that recently-relegated Ipswich are working on a deal to bring Agyemang to Portman Road.

Following Liam Delap's high-profile switch to Chelsea earlier this summer, the Tractor Boys are in the market for a new striker.

Tough pick for Agyemang

After impressing for Charlotte in MLS over recent years, it appears as if Agyemang has earnt his switch across the Atlantic Ocean.

The 24-year-old has a pair of suitors to pick from, and his choice could mould how his European career plans out in the coming seasons.

Agyemang would likely be the undisputed first-choice option in attack for Derby but could be forced to work harder for starting berths at Ipswich.