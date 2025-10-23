Preview:Derby vs QPR - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Championship clash between Derby County and Queens Park Rangers, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Derby County play host to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday afternoon looking for a second successive victory that would move the Rams away from the relegation zone.

At a time when the home side sit in 19th position, the visitors to Pride Park are in eighth place in the Championship table.

Match preview

With Derby having only defeated West Bromwich Albion - in the Championship and EFL Cup - all season, John Eustace was beginning to find himself under pressure ahead of Tuesday's home fixture with Norwich City.

Despite three draws against Wrexham, Charlton Athletic and Southampton in succession, the 1-0 reverse at fellow strugglers Oxford United left Derby at risk of dropping to bottom spot in the division if results went against them.

However, David Ozoh's terrific 55th-minute strike against the Canaries secured a morale-boosting 1-0 triumph, moving the East Midlands side three points clear of their opponents and the relegation zone.

Only losing four times in 11 matches, Derby have perhaps deserved more than their points tally suggests, but they are now within three points of 14th-placed Ipswich Town, emphasising that there should be no panic behind the scenes at this stage.

That all said, the win over Norwich was Derby's first home win of the campaign, ending a run of eight Pride Park fixtures without success since April 2.

Meanwhile, QPR can continue to count themselves as one of the form teams in the division, even in light of last weekend's 2-1 reverse at home to Millwall.

Since a winless start under Julien Stephan, a total of 17 points have been accumulated from eight matches, a run that has included five victories.

The latest of those came on Wednesday night as Rumarn Burrell scored his third goal of the season to earn the Hoops a 1-0 win at Swansea City.

In response to losing 7-1 at Coventry City in August, QPR have collected 10 points from their last four away fixtures, also beating Wrexham and Bristol City.

Perhaps most encouraging to Stephan, three clean sheets have been kept in six games, while QPR possess the joint second-best defensive record in the division since shipping seven times at the league leaders on August 23.

Derby County Championship form:

L D D D L W

Queens Park Rangers Championship form:

W D D W L W

Team News

Derby will be forced into at least one change with Ebou Adams serving a one-match ban for picking up his fifth yellow card in midweek.

With Lewis Travis injured, Bobby Clark could be restored to the engine room, while a formation change is a possibility after the half-time introduction of Sondre Langas against Norwich.

The Norwegian centre-back could start in a back three if deemed fit enough, otherwise Rhian Brewster may keep his spot in the team.

Stephen will consider rotating his QPR XI due to the short turnaround with Jonathan Varane and Karamoko Dembele obvious alternatives in midfield and on the flank.

Harvey Vale may also be restored in one of several possible roles, with Isaac Hayden and Paul Smyth most at risk of dropping out of the team.

Derby County possible starting lineup:

Zetterstrom; Johnston, Sanderson, Clarke, Elder; Ozoh, Clark; Brewster, Morris, Brereton Diaz; Agyemang

Queens Park Rangers possible starting lineup:

Nardi; Dunne, Mbengue, Cook, Field; Varane, Madsen; Dembele, Kone, Saito; Burrell

We say: Derby County 1-1 Queens Park Rangers

With Derby having quietly improved of late, we are anticipating a closely-fought contest here. The extra rest day may also benefit the home side, leading us to predict a low-scoring draw that both teams may be content with.

