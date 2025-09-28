Preview: Derby vs Charlton - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Championship clash between Derby County and Charlton Athletic, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Charlton Athletic will be targeting a third consecutive victory when they travel to Pride Park for Tuesday's Championship clash with Derby County.

The Addicks will enter the midweek round of fixtures in seventh spot, while the visitors are languishing in 21st place in the Championship standings.

Match preview

After surviving the drop by one point last term, Derby are aiming to steer clear of another survival fight in John Eustace's first full season in charge.

However, the early signs suggest the Rams could face another tricky season, having won just one of their opening seven league matches (D3, L3).

That solitary victory took place in their away meeting with West Bromwich Albion earlier this month, when Andreas Weimann scored an 84th-minute winner to snatch all three points.

The Rams followed their win at the Hawthorns with a narrow loss against Preston North End, before Ben Brereton Diaz scored the all-important equaliser in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Wrexham.

With just one point separating them from the bottom three, Derby will be desperate to claim their first home win of the season in Tuesday's meeting with Charlton.

The Rams will be looking to make a fast start to proceedings, having failed to score the opening goal in each of their first three home league games.

After winning promotion via the League One playoffs, Charlton have made a positive start to their first Championship campaign since 2019-20, having won three, drawn two and lost two of their opening seven matches.

The Addicks have put together a three-game unbeaten run since losing to Queens Park Rangers at the end of August, kicking off that run of form with a 1-1 home draw against local rivals Millwall.

Nathan Jones's side went on to clinch a 1-0 away win over Sheffield United, before producing a free-scoring display in Saturday's clash with Blackburn Rovers at The Valley.

Macaulay Gillesphey, Sonny Carey and James Bree all got on the scoresheet in a commanding 3-0 victory, moving the Addicks to within a point of the top six.

Charlton are now preparing for their first meeting with Derby since they claimed a 2-1 away victory in a League One fixture in February 2024.

As a result of that narrow win, Charlton now have the chance to collect back-to-back league wins against Derby for the first time in 63 years.

Derby County Championship form:

L D D W L D

Derby County form (all competitions):

D L D W L D

Charlton Athletic Championship form:

D L L D W W

Charlton Athletic form (all competitions):

L L L D W W

Team News

The hosts are unable to call upon Curtis Nelson, Louis Thompson, Sondre Langas, Corey Blackett-Taylor and Rhian Brewster.

Owen Beck is on the verge of returning to first-team action, but it remains to be seen whether he will be ready for Tuesday's encounter.

Patrick Agyemang is set to retain his place in the forward line after making his first start in Saturday's draw with Wrexham.

As for Charlton, they are expected to be without Will Mannion and Matty Godden, while it is unclear whether Luke Berry will be back in time for the midweek away trip.

Defender Josh Edwards will have to be assessed after he was forced off in the opening 25 minutes of Saturday's win over Blackburn.

Gillesphey will come into the side if Edwards is unable to feature, while Miles Leaburn could come into Jones's thinking if he opts to make a change up front.

Derby County possible starting lineup:

Widell Zetterstrom; Johnston, Sanderson, Clarke, Forsyth; Weimann, Travis, Adams, Brereton Diaz; Agyemang, Morris

Charlton Athletic possible starting lineup:

Kaminski; Burke, Jones, Bell, Gillesphey; Carey, Coventry; Bree, Docherty, Campbell; Leaburn

We say: Derby County 1-1 Charlton Athletic

A confident Charlton side will be looking to claim a third consecutive victory on Tuesday, but we think the visitors may have to settle for a point against a Derby team that have drawn three of their last five league games.

