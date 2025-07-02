Sports Mole previews Friday's Major League Soccer clash between Dallas and Minnesota United, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Fourth of July festivities in MLS begin on Friday in Frisco when Dallas finish up a three-game homestand by welcoming Minnesota United to Toyota Stadium.

A 3-2 defeat on Saturday versus San Diego dropped the Toros down to 11th in the Western Conference table, while the Loons remain third following a 2-2 draw at the New York Red Bulls.

Match preview

Unlike their 2024 campaign, home has been anything but an advantage for Dallas throughout this regular season, as they have won the joint-fewest home games in the league thus far (one).

That is a sharp contrast from a year ago when their home form kept them in the post-season picture for a long time, winning 10 times at Toyota Stadium and finishing six points below the playoff line.

Eric Quill’s side have suffered three regular-season defeats at home this year when leading in the second half, and those nine points dropped are currently the difference between 11th and fourth in the Western Conference.

They head into this contest having conceded three or more goals in three league fixtures in Frisco this year, while posting just one clean sheet at home in the 2025 regular season

While it has been anything but a stellar first campaign for Quill as manager, his side have accumulated 21 points after 19 MLS matchdays, one more than they had at this same stage a year ago.

The Toros have picked up at least a point in their previous four matches played against Minnesota in this competition, winning this exact fixture last season by a score of 5-3.

While the Loons have been near the top of the Western Conference table throughout 2025, they have left points on the table, including last weekend.

Their draw versus the New York Red Bulls was the fifth time in MLS this year that they had failed to win when netting the opener, dropping 11 points as a result.

At the same time, Eric Ramsay’s men have lost just one of their previous eight contests across all competitions, suffering a 4-2 defeat at home to the Western Conference-leading San Diego.

Minnesota United will enter this encounter unbeaten in their last three domestic affairs away from home, suffering just two defeats as the visitors so far in 2025.

They have conceded five goals away from home in their last two league fixtures, two more than they had in their previous five domestic contests combined as the visitors.

The Loons have not won a regular-season affair in the Lone Star State since beating the Houston Dynamo 3-0 in July 2023, with their last triumph at Toyota Stadium against the Toros coming in February of that year (1-0).

Dallas Major League Soccer form:

Minnesota United Major League Soccer form:

Team News

On the final matchday of June, Dallas were without Osaze Urhoghide due to an upper leg issue, Paxton Pomykal sat out with a knee bruise and Anderson Julio was sidelined because of a lower leg injury.

Petar Musa netted his team-leading seventh of the league campaign in a losing effort against San Diego, with Sebastian Lletget scoring his first of the 2025 season.

Expect Morris Duggan to miss another match for the Loons on Friday as he is recovering from a back injury, while Dayne St Clair, Tani Oluwaseyi and Carlos Harvey could be back from the Gold Cup, though Joseph Rosales may miss this match because of that, with Honduras featuring in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

Kelvin Yeboah and Anthony Markanich scored first-half goals for them against the Red Bulls, only for Minnesota to concede an equaliser in the 90th minute and drop two points.

Dallas possible starting lineup:

Paes; Moore, Augusto, Abubakar, Farfan; Delgado, Ntsabeleng, Lletget; Kamungo, Musa, Acosta

Minnesota United possible starting lineup:

St Clair; Gressel, Diaz, Boxall, Harvey, Markanich; Lod, Trapp, Pereyra; Hlongwane, Yeboah

We say: Dallas 0-1 Minnesota United

The Toros have lacked conviction on home soil all season long, and that indecisiveness has us leaning towards the Loons taking all three points in this upcoming clash.

