Sports Mole previews Thursday's MLS Playoffs clash between Dallas and San Jose Earthquakes, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Separated by just two points in the middle of the Major League Soccer Western Conference standings, Dallas and San Jose Earthquakes will meet at the Toyota Stadium on Thursday.

The hosts climbed up to 10th spot with a return to winning ways last time out, while their visitors sit eighth after a defeat and a draw in their last two outings.

Match preview

Dallas head back to the Toyota Stadium on Thursday aiming to move into the playoff spots in the Major League Soccer Western Conference, having ended a winless run last time out.

After falling short of reaching the playoffs last year, Los Toros experienced another relatively slow start to the 2025 term, picking up 18 points from their first 16 outings having lost six and only won four of those.

That start culminated in a six-match league winless run, ending in a 1-0 away defeat to Seattle Sounders and a pair of draws with FC Cincinnati and Philadelphia Union before a trip to Sporting Kansas City last week.

Eric Quill's side were able to bounce back in that contest, though, coming from behind to lead 4-1 through Petar Musa, Bernard Kamungo and a Luciano Acosta brace before eventually seeing out a 4-2 victory at Children's Mercy Park.

Having now moved into 10th spot with that return to winning ways, only trailing ninth-placed Colorado Rapids by a single point and the top seven by five, they will aim to build further momentum with a second straight triumph on Thursday.

Their visitors, meanwhile, make the trip on Thursday aiming to make a return to winning ways of their own and extend their lead over the hosts.

San Jose Earthquakes moved onto 16 points from 12 MLS outings with back-to-back victories in May, making it five victories for the season, but they have since seen their momentum slowed slightly.

Indeed, the last six games have produced just seven more points for Bruce Arena's side, albeit having only lost one of those, initially playing out three straight draws followed by a 1-0 away victory over Los Angeles Galaxy.

The sole defeat in that run then followed away at St Louis City, as Eduard Lowen converted a 92nd-minute penalty in a 2-1 home triumph, before the Quakes visited Portland Timbers last time out and snatched a point with an injury-time goal of their own, as Preston Judd levelled the game at a goal apiece in the 93rd minute after Juan David Mosquera's opener.

Now sitting eighth and trailing Los Angeles FC, Seattle Sounders and Austin FC by three points, San Jose Earthquakes will bid to bounce back and crack the top seven by coming out on top away from home on Thursday.

Dallas MLS form:

DLLDDW

Dallas form (all competitions):

LLLDDW

San Jose Earthquakes MLS form:

DDDWLD

San Jose Earthquakes form (all competitions):

DWDWLD

Team News

Dallas are set to remain without defenders Geovane Jesus and Enzo Newman and midfielders Ramiro and Paxton Pomykal on Thursday due to ongoing injury issues.

Luciano Acosta and Petar Musa will continue their partnership up front, having both got on the scoresheet last time out to move onto five MLS goals for the season each.

Defender Osaze Urhoghide may also miss out again, but Lalas Abubakar and Kaick da Silva Ferreira will return to contention after serving suspensions in the trip to Sporting Kansas City.

San Jose Earthqakes are without Ian Harkes, who was sent off in their draw against Portland Timbers last time out, while Noel Buck, Niko Tsakiris and Bruno Wilson will remain confined to the treatment room.

Preston Judd has a claim to come into the attack from the start, after scoring their late equaliser off the bench in that game, while Cristian Arango will continue to lead the line having notched up nine goals so far this season.

In the absence of Harkes, Tsakiris and Buck, Mark-Anthony Kaye may join Beau Leroux in the engine room, while David Romney is a mainstay in a back three.

Dallas possible starting lineup:

Paes; Ibeagha, Augusto, Farfan; Moore, Lletget, Delgado, Pedrinho, Kaick; Acosta, Musa

San Jose Earthquakes possible starting lineup:

Daniel; Rodrigues, Romney, Munie; Jones, Leroux, Kaye, Costa; Espinoza, Arango, Judd

We say: Dallas 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes

Boosted by an impressive return to winning ways away from home last time out, we give a slight edge to Dallas at the Toyota Stadium.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Sam Varley Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email