Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Crystal Palace could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Sunderland.

Crystal Palace are set to be without six players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Sunderland at Selhurst Park.

Ismaila Sarr has contributed to nine goals in his last 12 starts for the Eagles across all competitions (six goals, three assists), but he has been ruled out of this weekend's game after sustaining a hamstring injury on international duty with Senegal last week.

Adam Wharton withdrew from the England squad with a thigh problem and has also entered the treatment room that includes Cheick Doucoure, Chadi Riad (both knee), Eddie Nketiah (thigh) and Caleb Kporha (back).

In the absence of Sarr, head coach Oliver Glasner could hand summer signing Yeremy Pino his full Premier League debut in attack alongside central striker Jean-Philippe Mateta and either Daichi Kamada or Justin Devenny. Deadline day arrival Christantus Uche is also in contention to make his debut for the club.

Will Hughes, who has been booked in all three Premier League games this season, is expected to continue in centre-midfield and he could link arms with Jefferson Lerma, who will be pushing for a recall in Wharton’s absence.

Marc Guehi’s anticipated transfer to Liverpool fell through on deadline day, but the Palace captain - who scored a superb goal in a 30 win over Aston Villa a fortnight ago - will continue to lead the team in a three-man defence alongside Maxence Lacroix and Chris Richards.

New signing Jaydee Canvot is available to make his debut, but the 19-year-old centre-back is expected to begin as a substitute, while Daniel Munoz and Tyrick Mitchell are the most likely candidates to start as wing-backs, as Dean Henderson retains his spot in goal.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Lerma, Hughes, Mitchell; Kamada, Pino; Mateta

