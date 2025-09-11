Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Sunderland could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

Newly-promoted Sunderland will be without six players for Saturday afternoon’s Premier League trip to Crystal Palace.

Regis Le Bris has confirmed that defender Daniel Ballard, who missed the 2-1 win over Brentford before the international break with a groin injury, will “probably” be available to return against Aston Villa next week, meaning he will miss the trip to Selhurst Park.

Romaine Mundle, who underwent hamstring surgery earlier this summer, is targeting a return after the next international break in mid-October, while Aji Alese, Luke O'Nien (both shoulder), Leo Hjelde (calf) and Dennis Cirkin (wrist) also remain sidelined.

While Marc Guiu has been recalled from his loan spell by Chelsea, Sunderland bolstered their squad with the additions of attacking duo Brian Brobbey and Bertrand Traore from Ajax on deadline day. Both players are in contention to make their debuts this weekend, but they are likely to begin as substitutes.

Lutsharel Geertruida also moved to the Stadium of Light in the closing stages of the transfer window, joining on loan from RB Leipzig, and the Netherlands international is set to battle with Trai Hume for a start at right-back.

Nordi Mukiele, Omar Alderete and Reinildo Mandava - all new signings - are all set to retain their starting spots in defence, protecting fellow new recruit Robin Roefs between the sticks.

Captain Granit Xhaka, Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki have started as a midfield trio in all three Premier League games this season and they are all expected to continue in Le Bris’s XI.

Simon Adingra will be pushing for a recall on either flank at the expense of Chemsdine Talbi or Enzo Le Fee, while striker Wilson Isidor has scored two goals in three substitute appearances and will be hoping to force his way into the starting lineup ahead of Eliezer Mayenda.

Sunderland possible starting lineup: Roefs; Geertruida, Mukiele, Alderete, Reinildo; Diarra, Xhaka, Sadiki; Talbi, Mayenda, Adingra

