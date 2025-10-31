Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner is “really upset” over the “irresponsible” possibility of his team playing four games in just eight days leading up to Christmas.

Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner is “really upset” over the “irresponsible” possibility of his team playing four games in just eight days leading up to Christmas.

The Eagles are currently in high spirits after securing a comprehensive 3-0 victory away against Liverpool in the fourth round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night, but a severe fixture pile-up could soon be in store.

As things stand, Palace are set to travel to Arsenal for an EFL Cup quarter-final tie on December 16, but they are also scheduled to host Manchester City in the Premier League on December 14, play KuPS at Selhurst Park in the Conference League on December 18 and then travel to Leeds United in the top flight on December 21.

Glasner is hopeful that their clash with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium can be moved to the following week, with December 23 a suggested date, but it is understood that the Gunners would prefer the fixture to still take place on December 16.

Asked at a press conference on Friday how concerned he is by the prospect of playing four games in just eight days, Glasner said: “Honestly, I can’t believe that this will be fixed in that way because I think this would be irresponsible for the players.

‘Player welfare is our main responsibility’, says Glasner

“We have responsibility for the players and we have to look after their welfare. That’s our main responsibility, and not just at the club.

“I was really upset when I heard it for the first time yesterday. I couldn’t even believe that they are considering this. I’m really upset.

“I spoke about this issue three months ago when I looked at the schedule, so then in the summer, in the off-season, there are people who have to work on the schedule.

“You have international games, you have the two cup competitions and you have the Premier League games. I would really prefer if they talk together. It would be nice if UEFA, Premier League, FA and the EFL talked together, because it’s not so surprising that this can happen.

“Now they're finding something where you can't find a solution? Get it organised, get it sorted before. This is what really makes me upset. It is dangerous and irresponsible playing Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday."

Glasner discusses “solution” for Palace amid fixture congestion fears

An infuriated Glasner added: “"We could play every single day, we'd have the easiest job: we'd not have training, not do team talks and the players say, 'let's go'.

“But what really surprises me is I investigated a little bit, with common sense, and there was a meeting in July in New York where FIFA met different player organisations and there were suggestions of a mandatory 72 hours between two competitive games.

“Now, they are just saying ‘we don’t care what they are telling us?’ That’s what makes me upset, you can hear it in the way I'm talking about it.”

“But there is a solution because the week after, on December 21, we play Leeds and then we play on December [27 against Tottenham]. Then there is a big discussion as to why there are no Boxing Day [matches]. They fixed all these games without talking to anyone.

“It would be nice if they all talked together. This is their job, what they get paid for, this is what I expect... I really don’t understand and that’s why I have really pushed very, very hard and strong that they don’t let us play three games in four days because, again, it’s irresponsible.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has warned "anything is possible" - including player strikes which have previously been suggested - if football's rule makers ignore clubs over their concerns of fixture build-ups.

Palace have already played in 16 competitive fixtures this season since the beginning of August and they currently sit 10th in the Premier League table, level on points with Saturday’s opponents Brentford in 11th as well as four points behind the top four.