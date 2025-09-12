Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Sunderland.

Crystal Palace welcome newly-promoted Sunderland to Selhurst Park for their fourth Premier League fixture of the 2025-26 season on Saturday afternoon.

While the Eagles beat Aston Villa 3-0 in their final match before the international break, Sunderland secured a 2-1 win over Brentford last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Ismaila Sarr (hamstring), Adam Wharton (thigh), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Caleb Kporha (back)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Lerma, Hughes, Mitchell; Kamada, Pino; Mateta

SUNDERLAND

Out: Daniel Ballard (groin), Aji Alese (shoulder), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Luke O'Nien (shoulder), Leo Hjelde (calf), Romain Mundle (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Geertruida, Mukiele, Alderete, Reinildo; Diarra, Xhaka, Sadiki; Talbi, Mayenda, Adingra

