Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch the Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon.

Looking to make it three straight wins across all competitions, Crystal Palace host Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles were successful at their South London base last time out, securing a two-goal victory over fellow capital outfit Brentford on November 1.

Brighton responded well to away defeats at Manchester United and Arsenal last weekend, smashing Leeds United 3-0 on the South Coast.

Here, Sports Mole provides all of the details you need to know about how to catch Sunday's Premier League action between the Eagles and the Seagulls.

What time does Crystal Palace vs. Brighton kick off?

Crystal Palace will welcome Brighton to Selhurst Park at 2:00pm on Sunday afternoon in the UK.

Where is Crystal Palace vs. Brighton being played?

The clash will take place at Crystal Palace's South London home of Selhurst Park, where the Eagles have played their home matches since August 1924.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Brighton in the UK

TV channels

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch this game on the Sky Sports+ channel, with the broadcaster showing every Sunday 2:00pm kickoff this season, allowing them to bring their total matches up to 215 for the 2025-26 Premier League term.

Streaming

Fans can also stream the match on the Sky Sports+ app, or via NOW UK if they have the relevant Sky Sports subscription package on the platform.

Highlights

Highlights will be available on the Sky Sports+ app just after the final whistle, and uploaded to the broadcaster's YouTube channel later.

There will also be highlights on BBC's Match of the Day 2 programme on BBC One on Sunday evening at 10:30pm.

Who will win Crystal Palace vs. Brighton?

A derby in the least intimidating sense of the word, Crystal Palace and Brighton will be desperate to get one over each other this weekend.

The Eagles are unbeaten on home soil in the Premier League this term (W2 D3), so it is hard to imagine them suffering defeat on Sunday.

Adding to that, Brighton have struggled on the road in recent times, losing at Old Trafford and the Emirates since returning from October's international break.

