Sports Mole details everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace face Brentford at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Saturday.

Hoping to translate their midweek EFL Cup victory into Premier League success, Crystal Palace will welcome in-form Brentford to Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Oliver Glasner's Eagles beat Liverpool for the second time this season - third if counting their penalty shootout win in the Community Shield - to reach the quarter-finals of the League Cup on Wednesday, with a comprehensive 3-0 triumph at Anfield.

As for Brentford, they thrashed Grimsby Town 5-0 in the same competition on Tuesday, and they will be looking for a third top-flight win on the bounce this weekend.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to catch this Premier League clash

What time does Crystal Palace vs. Brentford kick off?

Palace kick off against the Bees at 3:00pm on Saturday, November 1 for those in the UK.

Where is Crystal Palace vs. Brentford being played?

The Eagles will host Brentford at Selhurst Park, the 25,486-capacity stadium that has been home to Palace since 1924.

Saturday's home side have won just one of their four Premier League games on their own turf this season, drawing the other three.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Brentford in the UK

TV channels

Unfortunately, this match is not available to view live on UK television due to the embargo on Saturday 3pm kick offs.

Streaming

No live streaming options are accessible for UK audiences, but viewers can stream a full-match replay of this game via Palace TV+ and the Brentford club website the day after the clash.

Highlights

Highlights will be on the Sky Sports app shortly after full time and posted on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel later on, while extended highlights will be accessible via the clubs' internal services.

Who will win Crystal Palace vs. Brentford?

Palace had lost three of their four matches - drawing the other - prior to their midweek EFL Cup win over struggling Liverpool, and Glasner will be looking for a strong follow-up on Saturday.

In contrast, Brentford come into this game having won four of their last five games across all competitions, with the single result marring their recent form being a narrow 1-0 defeat against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in early October.

That being said, Keith Andrews's Bees have only taken maximum points once on the road in the league this term, losing to all of Nottingham Forest, Sunderland and Fulham on their travels.

With that in mind, as well as the fact that the Eagles are unbeaten against domestic opposition at Selhurst Park in 2025-26, expect to see a close-fought game that could end with both sides splitting the honours.



Anthony Nolan Written by

