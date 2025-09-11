Ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Sunderland, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Crystal Palace play host to newly-promoted Sunderland in their fourth fixture of the 2025-26 Premier League season on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles have made an unbeaten start to the new campaign, following up successive draws with Chelsea and Nottingham Forest with a statement 3-0 away win against Aston Villa before the international break.

The Black Cats have also made a positive start to the new season, as they have picked up six points from a possible nine available, including all three from a 2-1 home victory over Brentford a fortnight ago.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 48

Crystal Palace wins: 17

Draws: 15

Sunderland wins: 16

Crystal Palace and Sunderland have faced each other a total of 48 times across all competitions and there has been little to separate the two teams over the years, with the Eagles marginally leading the overall head-to-head record with 17 wins to the Black Cats' 16, while 15 draws have also been played out.

February 1912 was the very first time these two clubs butted heads in the second round of the FA Cup, with a 0-0 draw on Palace's turf followed by Sunderland winning the replay 1-0 at Roker Park. This triumph represented the Black Cats' first across the first 11 meetings (D5 L4) in all tournaments between the two sides up until 1979

Both Crystal Palace and Sunderland had their fair share of successes during their regular battles in Divisions One and Two, and later the Championship, over the years, but it was the latter who registered 10 wins to the Eagles’ eight - including five victories in six meetings between 1991 and 1998 - during this period up until January 2007.

Crystal Palace and Sunderland have faced each other 10 times in domestic cup competitions (including replays). While the Eagles have prevailed in two of their three EFL Cup ties, the Black Cats have won three of their four FA Cup ties, most recently winning by a 2-1 scoreline in the third round of the 2005 FA Cup.

In the Premier League era (since 1992-93), Crystal Palace and Sunderland have locked horns just eight times in total and both teams share the same record of three wins, three defeats and two draws.

Palace celebrated 3-1 and 4-1 victories over Sunderland in November 2014 and April 2015 respectively, but the Black Cats secured an emphatic 4-0 win at Selhurst Park in their most recent meeting in February 2017, with Jermain Defoe scoring two of their four first-half goals.

Previous meetings

Last eight Premier League meetings

Feb 04, 2017: Crystal Palace 0-4 Sunderland (Premier League)

Sep 24, 2016: Sunderland 2-3 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Mar 01, 2016: Sunderland 2-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Nov 23, 2015: Crystal Palace 0-1 Sunderland (Premier League)

Apr 11, 2015: Sunderland 1-4 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Nov 03, 2014: Crystal Palace 1-3 Sunderland (Premier League)

Mar 15, 2014: Sunderland 0-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Aug 31, 2013: Crystal Palace 3-1 Sunderland (Premier League)

