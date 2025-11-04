Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Crystal Palace could line up for Thursday’s Conference League clash with AZ Alkmaar.

Crystal Palace could be without up to five players for Thursday’s Conference League clash with AZ Alkmaar at Selhurst Park.

Chadi Riad, Cheick Doucoure (both knee), Caleb Kporha (back) and Eddie Nketiah (hamstring) all remain sidelined with injuries, the latter is targeting a return after November’s international break.

Adam Wharton, meanwhile, missed Palace’s 2-0 Premier League win over Brentford due to illness, but the midfielder could be fit to return against AZ and will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

A return for Wharton in midfield could see Daichi Kamada make way and rested after starting 12 of Palace’s last 13 games in all competitions, leaving Jefferson Lerma and Will Hughes to battle for the remaining centre-midfield spot.

Head coach Oliver Glasner will weigh up whether to recall Jaydee Canvot at the expense of Chris Richards, or to stick with the American alongside Maxence Lacroix and captain Marc Guehi at centre-back, protecting Dean Henderson in goal.

While Daniel Munoz is set to continue at right wing-back, Borna Sosa has served a one-match ban in the Conference League and is in contention to rival Tyrick Mitchell for a start on the left flank.

In attack, Jean Philippe-Mateta scored his eighth goal of the season in the win against Brentford and he is poised to lead the line, with Ismaila Sarr, Yeremy Pino, Christantus Uche and Justin Devenny are all set to battle for starts in the final third.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup: Henderson; Canvot, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Hughes, Lerma, Sosa; Sarr, Pino; Mateta

