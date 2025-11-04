[monks data]
Crystal Palace logo
Conference League | League Stage
Nov 6, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
AZ Alkmaar

Crystal Palace
vs.
AZAZ Alkmaar

Crystal Palace lineup vs. AZ Alkmaar: Predicted XI for Conference League clash

By , Senior Reporter
Will Wharton return? Predicted Crystal Palace lineup vs. AZ Alkmaar
© Imago
Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Crystal Palace could line up for Thursday’s Conference League clash with AZ Alkmaar.

Crystal Palace could be without up to five players for Thursday’s Conference League clash with AZ Alkmaar at Selhurst Park.

Chadi Riad, Cheick Doucoure (both knee), Caleb Kporha (back) and Eddie Nketiah (hamstring) all remain sidelined with injuries, the latter is targeting a return after November’s international break.

Adam Wharton, meanwhile, missed Palace’s 2-0 Premier League win over Brentford due to illness, but the midfielder could be fit to return against AZ and will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

A return for Wharton in midfield could see Daichi Kamada make way and rested after starting 12 of Palace’s last 13 games in all competitions, leaving Jefferson Lerma and Will Hughes to battle for the remaining centre-midfield spot.

Head coach Oliver Glasner will weigh up whether to recall Jaydee Canvot at the expense of Chris Richards, or to stick with the American alongside Maxence Lacroix and captain Marc Guehi at centre-back, protecting Dean Henderson in goal.

While Daniel Munoz is set to continue at right wing-back, Borna Sosa has served a one-match ban in the Conference League and is in contention to rival Tyrick Mitchell for a start on the left flank.

In attack, Jean Philippe-Mateta scored his eighth goal of the season in the win against Brentford and he is poised to lead the line, with Ismaila Sarr, Yeremy Pino, Christantus Uche and Justin Devenny are all set to battle for starts in the final third.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup: Henderson; Canvot, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Hughes, Lerma, Sosa; Sarr, Pino; Mateta

ID:585074:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect4138:
Written by
Oliver Thomas
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.