Preview:Coventry City vs Watford - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Championship clash between Coventry City and Watford, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Aiming to continue their sensational start to the Championship campaign, pacesetters Coventry City welcome Watford to The Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday afternoon.

The Sky Blues stretched their winning run to five contests with success at Portsmouth earlier in the week, whilst the Hornets picked up a home victory over West Bromwich Albion.

Match preview

Since the goalless draw with M69 rivals Leicester City on September 20, Coventry have showcased form to put themselves head and shoulders above the chasing pack in the Championship, with Saturday's hosts winning five straight matches by an aggregate scoreline of 16-1.

A last-minute Makenzie Kirk goal for Portsmouth on Tuesday night prevented a sixth clean sheet in succession for the Sky Blues, but Frank Lampard's men still managed to collect maximum points at Fratton Park, where Brandon Thomas-Asante bagged a brilliant brace.

On his arrival in the Championship at West Brom in the summer of 2022, many supporters and pundits alike questioned Thomas-Asante's ability to succeed at this level, although the 26-year-old now sits joint-top of the division's Golden Boot race with eight strikes, alongside teammate Haji Wright.

On a marvellous 11-game unbeaten run at the beginning of a potentially-historic 2025-26 campaign, Coventry are sitting pretty at the very summit of the second-tier table ahead of this weekend's battle, one point ahead of Middlesbrough in second and five ahead of third-placed Millwall.

Keeping five clean sheets in his last six Championship appearances, Sky Blues goalkeeper Carl Rushworth managed 913 minutes without conceding a goal before Pompey snatched a consolation late on earlier in the week, breaking a Coventry record which stood for 91 years.

Following the departure of former head coach Paulo Pezzolano earlier this month, playoff-chasing Watford picked up their first success of Javi Gracia's second spell in charge of the club courtesy of a 2-1 win over Ryan Mason's West Brom on Wednesday night.

The Hornets extended their winning run at Vicarage Road to three matches with a comeback victory over the Baggies, with influential midfielder Imran Louza and Irish attacker Rocco Vata finding the net after an opening wonder strike from Isaac Price for the visitors.

Looking to record back-to-back triumphs for the first time in 2025-26 this weekend, Watford are currently occupying 12th spot in the Championship table, three points behind Stoke City in the lowest of the playoff spots and 10 points back from Coventry in first.

Winning four of their six league matches at Vicarage Road this season, no side in the division has collected more than the Hornets' 13 points at home, but Gracia's men rank bottom of the away charts, failing to win any of their five outings (D2 L3).

Added to Coventry's blistering start to the term, Watford are up against it as they seek a positive result on the road in the East Midlands this weekend, with the Hertfordshire-based club winless across their last seven away matches against the Sky Blues stretching back to April 2011.

Coventry City Championship form:

D W W W W W

Coventry City form (all competitions):

D W W W W W

Watford Championship form:

L W D W L W

Watford form (all competitions):

L W D W L W

Team News

After being rested during the win at Fratton Park on Tuesday night, Coventry marksman Wright should return to the pitch this weekend.

The Sky Blues are short of creative options in central areas, though, with former Huddersfield Town star Jack Rudoni recovering from a calf problem.

A versatile player for the league leaders, Jamaica international Joel Latibeaudiere has not featured since season because of a knee injury.

Also without the services of arguably their most creative force, Watford are hoping to welcome Giorgi Chakvetadze (foot) back into the fold next month.

A summer arrival from partner club Udinese, Vivaldo Semedo managed six Championship appearances before picking up a leg issue.

Coventry City possible starting lineup:

Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Dasilva; Torp, Grimes; Sakamoto, Thomas-Asante, Mason-Clark; Simms

Watford possible starting lineup:

Selvik; Ngakia, Abankwah, Pollock, Bola; Ince, Louza, Kyprianou, Vata; Kjerrumgaard, Doumbia

We say: Coventry City 2-0 Watford

Unbeaten across 11 league matches at the start of this season, Coventry will have no doubts regarding their ability to record a sixth straight success this weekend.

Watford have fared woefully on the road so far and face the toughest test in the Championship on Saturday, meaning that defeat appears extremely likely.

