Sports Mole previews Wednesday's World Cup Qualifying - North Central America clash between Costa Rica and Trinidad and Tobago, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

First place in Group B of round two CONCACAF World Cup 2026 qualifying will be determined on Tuesday when Costa Rica host Trinidad and Tobago at the National Stadium of Costa Rica.

Both sides are guaranteed a place in the next phase of qualification after Los Ticos crushes the Bahamas 8-0 this past weekend, putting them two points above the Soca Warriors, who dismantled Saint Kitts and Nevis 6-2 on Friday.

Match preview

A near-flawless opening qualifying phase can end with a 100% record for Costa Rica on Tuesday, the first time that would occur since the 2010 cycle.

Miguel Herrera’s men have had no trouble whatsoever in this phase, winning their three contests played by a combined margin of 15-0.

The man who guided Mexico to the round of 16 at the 2014 World Cup has unlocked this team’s attacking qualities, with Costa Rica scoring goals in just five matches played this year.

The Costa Ricans have won five of their last six home games across all competitions, netting a combined 18 goals over that stretch.

Counting their 2022 inter-confederation playoff victory over New Zealand (1-0), they have won eight consecutive World Cup qualifying fixtures.

Los Ticos have also won six consecutive matches versus Trinidad and Tobago and have never lost a World Cup qualifying contest against them.

Despite a shaky opening 45 minutes defensively on matchday three of qualifying, Trinidad persevered, putting together a convincing second-half performance against Saint Kitts.

Whatever Dwight Yorke has said to his team at the interval, his messages have been well received, with this team outscoring their three qualifying opponents in the second half by a combined margin of 8-1.

While they have shown plenty of class in the attacking third, their defending has been anything but top-class, with TNT conceding multiple goals in three consecutive games.

They have won four of their last five matches on the international stage when netting multiple times, with their only defeat in that span being in a friendly versus Jamaica late last month (3-2).

The Soca Warriors are unbeaten in their last eight World Cup qualifying fixtures dating back to the 2018 cycle, and they have not lost a qualification affair as the visitors since October 2017 (3-1 loss at Mexico).

Trinidad though have not won a match against a side from Central America since the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League, erasing a 2-0 deficit to claim a 3-2 triumph on that occasion over Guatemala.

Costa Rica World Cup Qualifying - North Central America form:

Costa Rica form (all competitions):

Trinidad and Tobago World Cup Qualifying - North Central America form:

Trinidad and Tobago form (all competitions):

Team News

One Costa Rican made their debut for the senior squad this past weekend, with Kenay Myrie starting in a back five, while Keylor Navas made his second appearance between the sticks since coming out of international retirement in May, winning his first match since returning.

Warren Madrigal had a brace on Saturday, with Alvaro Zamora, Manfred Ugalde, Orlando Galo, Alejandro Bran, Joseph Mora and Alonso Martinez also scoring in their blowout victory over the Bahamas.

Four Trinidad players maintained their place in the starting 11 from matchday two to three of qualifying, including Denzil Smith, Alvin Jones, Josiah Trimmingham and Andre Rampersad.

Dante Sealy notched a brace in their victory versus Saint Kitts, with their other goals coming courtesy of Nathaniel James, Ajani Fortune, Kevin Molino and Levi Garcia.

Costa Rica possible starting lineup:

Navas; Myrie, Molina, Vargas, Calvo, Mora; Brenes, Nunez, Alcocer; Martinez, Ugalde

Trinidad and Tobago possible starting lineup:

Smith; A. Jones, Bateau, Trimmingham, J. Jones; Sealy, Molino, Phillips, N. James, Fortune; Garcia

We say: Costa Rica 2-0 Trinidad and Tobago

For as impressive as the Soca Warriors have been, they have not shown much stability along the backline, and that may cost them against a Costa Rican side with plenty of attacking threats to call upon.

Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Costa Rica win with a probability of 78.26%. A draw has a probability of 13.6% and a win for Trinidad and Tobago has a probability of 8.15%. The most likely scoreline for a Costa Rica win is 2-0 with a probability of 10.94%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 3-0 (10.03%) and 2-1 (8.67%). The likeliest drawn scoreline is 1-1 (6.31%), while for a Trinidad and Tobago win it is 1-2 (2.5%).

