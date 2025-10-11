Sports Mole previews Monday's World Cup Qualifying - North Central America clash between Costa Rica and Nicaragua, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Costa Rica need to urgently get their qualifying form back on track when they host Nicaragua at the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica in San Jose on October 14.

Neither side are where they want to be in Group C, with both sides still searching for their first win in the third round of qualifying.

Match preview

Costa Rica flew through the second round of qualifiers, topping their group with a five-point gap to end up in a familiar place.

The home side are no strangers to the World Cup now, as they are eyeing their fourth consecutive appearance at the finals, but having drawn all three of their qualifiers at this stage, their position is looking precarious.

Miguel Herrera’s men entered this final qualifying stage as heavy favourites, considering their experience, and the fact that they blew away other nations in the previous round by a combined score of 17-1.

The positive news for Los Ticos is that they are now unbeaten against Nicaragua in their last 15 head-to-heads, winning 13 of them, registering six clean sheets on the bounce before the reverse fixture.

The hosts allowed Nicaragua to equalise with nine minutes to play, although in their defence, it was from the penalty spot.

No win in their last four matches is a concern for Costa Rica, but they have been stronger at home, winning eight of their last 10 internationals in front of their fans (D1, L1).

Additionally, Herrera’s troops lost just one competitive fixture across their previous nine at any venue, beyond regulation time in the Gold Cup quarter-finals against the USA.

Nicaragua are rooted to the foot of the group after losing two consecutive games, once to Honduras and last week to Haiti.

With three games left to play, there is still time for La Azul y Blanco to recover, but since this is the first time they have been to round three of qualifying, their inexperience could be telling.

Marco Antonio Figueroa Montero’s side are winless in their last four outings in all competitions, losing three of those fixtures.

The Nicaraguans lost seven of their last 10 road trips, an indication that their form away from home leaves a lot to be desired.

Since this is the closest the visitors have ever come to qualifying for a World Cup finals, they can hold their heads up high for the effort they put in.

However, defeat in Costa Rica on Tuesday will all but end their quest to book a ticket to the global showpiece in North America next year.

Costa Rica World Cup Qualifying - North Central America form:

WWWDDD

Costa Rica form (all competitions):

WDLDDD

Nicaragua World Cup Qualifying - North Central America form:

WWLDLL

Nicaragua form (all competitions):

DWLDLL

Team News

Costa Rica head coach Herrera doesn’t have any major injury concerns heading into their fourth CONCACAF third-round qualifying match, except that veteran Celso Borges is nursing a slight knock, but he could be back in the fold for this one.

After getting his first senior international cap on Friday, Aaron Murillo put in a decent performance and could retain his place in the starting 11.

Some good news for Costa Rica includes Warren Madrigal returning to action after breaking his fibula in the Gold Cup, so he should be in line to get some minutes here.

Manfred Ugalde will be crucial for the hosts, especially after his brace against Haiti in that 3-3 thriller.

This international break has allowed Nicaragua coach Figueroa to call up more experienced players in the form of Juan Luis Perez and Matias Belli Moldskred, who missed out on the first two qualifiers through injury.

Jason Coronel started from the bench the last time out, after serving his suspension, so it remains to be seen if the coach will slot him back in.

If Ariagner Smith gets a run on like he did on Friday, the forward will notch up 25 international caps for his nation, and he has been in great scoring form for his club FK Panevezys, netting four goals in his last four appearances.

Costa Rica possible starting lineup:

Navas; Manley, Vargas, Gamboa, Mitchell, Calvo; Galo, Alcocer, Murillo; Martinez, Ugalde

Nicaragua possible starting lineup:

Rodriguez; Quijano, Cano, Reyes, Acvedo; Nino; Barrera, Moldskred, Hernandez, Bonilla; Smith

We say: Costa Rica 2-0 Nicaragua

Costa Rica’s experience is likely to shine through on Tuesday; considering that they are playing at home, it will be near impossible for Nicaragua to leave with a positive result.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Byron David

