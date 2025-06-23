Sports Mole previews Thursday's MLS Playoffs clash between Colorado Rapids and Los Angeles Galaxy, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

After an 11-day break, the Colorado Rapids and Los Angeles Galaxy return to MLS action on Wednesday when the two sides clash at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City.

Before the international window, the Burgundy Boys dropped to ninth in the Western Conference table, losing 1-0 to Orlando City, while LA are still dead last overall following a 3-3 draw with St Louis City.

Match preview

Having a lengthy rest may have been exactly what Chris Armas needed to get his Colorado team rejuvenated for the second half of the regular season.

His side will enter this contest on a three-match losing run in this competition, putting them just a single point above the Western Conference playoff line.

Finding the back of the net has not come easy for them of late, with the Rapids scoring a goal or fewer in nine successive league games, while being shut out in their last two outings.

Another defeat on Wednesday would be their third in a row on home soil, their longest streak without a point at Dick’s Sports Goods Park since 2023 (three games).

So far in 2025 Colorado have dropped eight points in MLS when netting the opening goal, but have not lost at home all year after drawing first blood.

Colorado have not earned a single point against a California-based club in this competition since blanking the San Jose Earthquakes 3-0 in April of last year.

There is still a long way to go but the reigning MLS Cup champions have taken some minor baby steps forward over the past few weeks.

Greg Vanney’s men have four points in their last two league fixtures, which is half of their total so far this year as we are more than halfway through the 2024 campaign.

Los Angeles remain the only Western Conference side without a road win domestically this year, though they have rescued four points away from home in 2025 when conceding the opening goal.

The Galaxy have points in three of their five league fixtures this season when netting multiple goals, though they have scored the joint second-fewest in MLS thus far (18).

With 16 regular-season affairs remaining, LA find themselves 14 points below the Western Conference playoff line, with a league-high 39 goals conceded.

Their last four meetings with the Rapids in MLS ended with the Galaxy collecting maximum points, including a 4-1 win in their previous visit to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park during the opening round of the 2024 playoffs.

Team News

Colorado could be missing Alex Harris who sat out of their previous fixture due to a sore ankle, while Zack Steffen and Ali Fadal were sidelined because of knee injuries.

Three new faces came into their starting 11 against Orlando City as Ian Murphy, Samuel Vines and Darren Yapi replaced Chidozie Awaziem, Jackson Travis and Samuel Bassett.

On the Galaxy side, Diego Fagundez missed the previous match with a sore foot, Riqui Puig continues to recover from a torn ACL and Miguel Berry has a thigh strain, leaving him questionable for this encounter.

Gabriel Pec netted a brace in the draw versus St Louis City, with their other strike coming courtesy of Matheus Nascimento, the first for the latter in MLS this season.

Colorado Rapids possible starting lineup:

Hansen; Cannon, Maxso, Murphy, Vines; Larraz, Atencio, Ronan, Mihailovic; C. Harris, Navarro

Los Angeles Galaxy possible starting lineup:

Micovic; Yamane, Zanka, Yoshida, Nelson; Sanabria, Parente; Pec, Reus, Paintsil; Nascimento

We say: Colorado Rapids 2-3 Los Angeles Galaxy

The Galaxy seem to have regained some confidence in the attacking third and that may be all they need to expose a Rapids backline that have been shaky all year at home.

