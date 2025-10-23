There are ‘two major obstacles’ for Chelsea to overcome if they wish to sign Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen in January, according to a report.

Enzo Maresca’s side experienced a busy summer transfer window, with in excess of £300m spent on 12 new players, but the Blues opted against recruiting a new first-team goalkeeper.

Current first-choice shot-stopper Robert Sanchez has received public backing from Maresca on numerous occasions, but question marks still remain over the Spaniard, who has been prone to making mistakes between the sticks.

Filip Jorgensen, meanwhile, was handed a rare start in Chelsea’s 5-1 Champions League win over Ajax on Wednesday night, but he has struggled to force his way into Maresca’s team on a regular basis.

It has previously been reported that Chelsea have no interest in signing a new goalkeeper or centre-back in the January transfer window.

Chelsea eye Ter Stegen as short-term Maignan alternative

However, TEAMtalk’s Dean Jones claims that Chelsea are keen to sign a new shot-stopper and Barcelona’s Ter Stegen has emerged as a potential loan target.

Jones claims that Chelsea’s primary goalkeeper target remains AC Milan’s Mike Maignan, who the Blues attempted to sign in the summer, but they are prepared to wait until June 2026 to sign the Frenchman when he is out of contract, and a mid-season loan move for Ter Stegen could therefore appeal to Maresca’s side.

A January transfer is not so straightforward, though, as Ter Stegen’s wages could prove to be problematic, while the goalkeeper himself may want assurances of regular game time should he decide to leave Barcelona.

“It would not surprise me if Chelsea looked into getting Ter Stegen on loan for the second half of the season," said Jones.

“They want to make sure they are well prepared for any big moments and will definitely not want to be caught short in such a key position, which has been a concern already.

Ter Stegen exit from Barcelona ‘on the horizon’ amid Chelsea links

“Obviously, he will be swamped with offers, so competing for a spot may not turn out to be something that appeals to him. The wages situation could come into the equation, too.

“But I still think Chelsea will attempt to sign Maignan on a permanent deal, and that would happen in the summer, so getting Ter Stegen in short-term for now could be an option.

“It has become clear that a move from Barca is on the horizon, so let’s see how this opens up.

“Chelsea have definitely had interest in him in recent times and will be fully briefed on his situation ahead of any decision.”

Ter Stegen, who is yet to play for Barcelona this season due to injury, has been tipped to leave the Catalan giants as Joan Garcia is expected to retain the No.1 jersey when the German returns to full fitness.