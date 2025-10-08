Chelsea reportedly come to a decision on whether to delve into the winter market for a centre-back and goalkeeper amid criticism of the team's displays.

Chelsea have been reported as having no interest in signing a centre-back or goalkeeper in the January transfer window.

The Blues enjoyed a 2-1 triumph against champions Liverpool last Saturday, claiming their second victory in seven Premier League games.

Boss Enzo Maresca was sent off after celebrating Chelsea's last-minute winner wildly, but the Spaniard will know that he still has to address many flaws within the team.

The club's backline have come under fire for a number of subpar displays, with the team dropping points against the likes of Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United this term.

Despite weaknesses at the back, Sky Sports News report that Chelsea are happy with their options in central defence, as well as in their goalkeeping department.

Have Chelsea made a mistake in the transfer window?

Chelsea will be unable to call upon Levi Colwill for a significant period of time due to the ACL injury he suffered in pre-season, and he is one of a number of defensive absentees.

Tosin Adarabioyo, Wesley Fofana, Josh Acheampong and Benoit Badiashile have all picked up issues in recent weeks, though all could return sometime after the October international break.

None are as accomplished with the ball as Cowlill, and the Blues could struggle to beat aggressive opponents that aim to win back possession.

As for the team's situation in goal, shot-stopper Robert Sanchez was given leeway at the start of the campaign as there was a feeling amongst fans that he had stopped making as many errors.

His red card in Chelsea's 2-1 loss against Manchester United on September 20 highlight that the Spaniard is yet to truly overcome his erratic decision making, and his place in the XI may come into question.

Can Enzo Maresca win the title with his current squad?

The Blues have spent considerable sums since the arrival of Todd Boehly in 2022, but the club's highest placement since his acquisition of the club was their fourth-placed finish in 2024-25.

Chelsea's cumulative expenditure demands that they compete for the title, but Maresca's squad is arguably not comparable in terms of quality to Arsenal's or Liverpool's.

It should also be highlighted that talisman Cole Palmer has scored just two goals in his last 19 Premier League games, and the failure to maximise the Londoners' best player is concerning.

Maresca has shown that he can compete tactically with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool, but he is yet to prove he can challenge for the biggest honours with the players at his disposal across an entire campaign.