Juventus are reportedly prepared to table a €50m (£44m) bid for Chelsea defender Malo Gusto.

The Bianconeri are currently focusing their efforts on recruiting a new head coach after making the decision to dismiss Igor Tudor following a poor run of form.

However, Juventus are also drawing up plans for their future transfer business, and they have seemingly identified a Chelsea full-back as a potential target.

According to Fichajes, Juventus are open to formalising their interest with a formal bid for Chelsea's Gusto in next summer's transfer window.

Juventus eyeing Gusto transfer bid

The report claims that Juventus are willing to table a €50m (£44m) offer for a player who is under contract with Chelsea until the summer of 2030.

The Bianconeri see Gusto as an 'ideal' target to bolster their right-back options for the 2026-27 campaign.

Juventus are lacking natural right-backs in their current squad, although they have played with wing-backs in recent times.

Pierre Kalulu is able to play as a full-back, while Andrea Cambiaso, Joao Mario and Francisco Conceicao are among the options to play at right wing-back.

Gusto has the ability to move ahead of those players in the pecking order and become a regular starter at Juventus, whether that is at right-back or in a wing-back role.

Should Chelsea entertain Gusto sale?

Chelsea are under no pressure to offload the France international, with his long-term contract putting them in a strong negotiating position.

Gusto may be behind Reece James in the battle for Chelsea's right-back spot, but he has still enjoyed a strong amount of game time this season.

The 22-year-old has started seven of his 10 competitive appearances this season, and he has demonstrated that he can operate in central midfield as well as in his preferred position at right-back.

Gusto appears to have a role in Maresca's present and future plans, and at this stage, it is difficult to see why Chelsea would be willing to sell him next summer.

With that said, they could consider a sale if they receive an enticing offer and if they are able to sign a top-quality replacement.