Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson could reportedly be offered a Premier League lifeline by a surprise suitor amid increasing uncertainty surrounding his Bayern Munich future.

Despite the threat of a late collapse due to Liam Delap's serious hamstring injury, Jackson joined Bayern on loan in the summer transfer window, and the German champions have an obligation to make the deal permanent under certain conditions.

However, that clause will only come into effect if the Senegal international makes a certain number of appearances for Vincent Kompany's side, and it is considered unlikely that he will hit that mark, which is thought to be relatively high.

Jackson has played 10 times for Bayern in all competitions this season and has hit the ground running in the Champions League, registering three direct involvements - two goals and one assist - from as many matches.

The 24-year-old is yet to score or set up a teammate in the Bundesliga, though, and as long as Harry Kane is fit and firing, he will remain in the shadow of the England captain.

Premier League side express surprise interest in Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson?

Recent reports have claimed that Bayern are not planning to keep Jackson around for the long-term, and thus the former Villarreal man will return to Chelsea - where he is under contract until 2033 - next summer.

Jackson is not expected to reignite his career under Enzo Maresca, though, and a permanent exit from West London is likely regardless of Bayern's decision.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea's Premier League rivals Everton are now keeping a close eye on developments surrounding Jackson's future, as the Senegalese attacker is seen as a "David Moyes-type" attacker.

The Toffees have struggled to find solutions to Dominic Calvert-Lewin's decline and exit in the number nine spot, and neither of Moyes's current options - Beto and Thierno Barry - are setting the world alight.

The former has scored just one goal in nine Premier League games this season and has failed to net in any of his last six appearances in the division, while Barry is still waiting for his maiden goal in the competition.

Jackson is understood to be one of three strikers on Everton's shortlist - the Toffees are also considering Al-Ahli's Ivan Toney and have also not ruled out bringing Richarlison back to the club from Tottenham Hotspur.

Could there be a way back for Nicolas Jackson at Chelsea?

Jackson may have made more headlines for his glut of gilt-edged misses and indiscipline rather than his goalscoring feats at Chelsea, but the underlying numbers were far from disastrous for the 24-year-old.

Jackson had a direct hand in 19 goals in his first Premier League season and also registered 15 direct contributions in 30 games during the 2024-25 top-flight campaign, 10 of his own and five assists.

As Marc Guiu is yet to enjoy a proper breakthrough in West London, Jackson would have been a useful option to have during the absences of Delap and Cole Palmer, whose number 10 spot can be filled by Joao Pedro.

However, the 24-year-old is seemingly intent on continuing his career away from Chelsea, who can demand a sizeable fee given that his contract runs for another eight years.