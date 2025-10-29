Bayern Munich have reportedly decided not to sign Nicolas Jackson permanently from Chelsea in the 2026 summer transfer window after an unconvincing start.

After a lot of drama involving the Senegal international, he moved to Bayern on loan on the summer transfer deadline day, with the German giants paying £14.3m to secure his signature.

Bayern have an option to sign the striker permanently next summer by paying another £56.2m, but it depends on Jackson meeting the criteria of starting in 40 games for the club this season.

The likelihood of the Bavarian giants renegotiating a deal with Chelsea next summer for Jackson is very slim at this stage, after the striker has made an unconvincing start to his life in Germany.

Bayern have made Jackson transfer decision

Jackson has made six appearances in the Bundesliga, starting in three of them, but he has failed to score and has had no impact in those games.

According to reports in Spain, Bayern are not impressed with his performances so far, despite his two goals in the Champions League, and are not considering him a long-term option at the club.

Harry Kane has assured Bayern that he wants to extend his stay at the club, but they still need a top-quality striker as a backup option.

In recent weeks, the German champions have been reportedly linked with a move for Hoffenheim's exciting forward, Fisnik Asllani, while FC Koln's Said El Mala could also be another option.

Fresh challenge for Chelsea?

Unless there is a dramatic turnaround in fortune, Jackson is set to return to Chelsea next summer, which should pose a fresh challenge for the Blues.

The Senegalese has a contract at Stamford Bridge until 2033, and there could be a possibility that he could be reintegrated into the side.

However, his relationship with Enzo Maresca may have become frosty after he (and his agent) publicly refused to comply with the club's order to return following Liam Delap's injury, as they pushed for an exit.

In that case, Chelsea could be forced to consider another loan move for him unless a club decide to take a big gamble to sign him permanently.