Bayern Munich's Nicolas Jackson decision may force Chelsea to implement an unwelcome change in strategy.





Nicolas Jackson’s Bayern future may already be decided after new reports emerged in the German media.

The Senegal international moved to Bavaria in the summer of 2025 after two seasons at Chelsea, where he received mixed reviews.

While some recognised his ability as a Premier League forward, others pointed out his major flaw: inconsistent, unreliable finishing.

A year-long deal with Bayern pleased many supporters in West London; however, the Bundesliga giants are not expected to exercise their £56.2m buy option for the 24-year-old.

Nicolas Jackson transfer news: Bayern reportedly snub Chelsea loanee for Bundesliga option

According to Sky Deutschland via The Mirror, Fisnik Asllani is currently being considered as Bayern's alternative option at centre-forward.

The Hoffenheim forward has scored five goals in eight Bundesliga appearances this season, more than Jackson, who has yet to find the net in the German top flight, although he has scored twice in the Champions League.

The report states that Die Bayern have been collecting data on the Kosovo striker as they plan to make him Harry Kane's potential long-term successor.

However, the German club are said not to be the only one interested in a move for Asllani, with Barcelona also reportedly keen on signing the forward as Robert Lewandowski's successor for Hansi Flick's team.

Those moves undeniably mean Jackson returns to Chelsea, but what does the future hold for the forward in West London?

Nicolas Jackson transfer news: Can he rejoin Chelsea’s squad?

Chelsea’s approach of buying numerous players and selling many may upset some, as it often results in bloated squads at certain times.

However, they are not opposed to reintegrating players who have been excluded, with Trevoh Chalobah being a prime example — he was undesirable and loaned to Crystal Palace until his recall in January.

Although Jackson was also loaned to Bayern, there were reports that the Senegalese star would be reintegrated into the group if a move to Germany ultimately did not go ahead.

Chelsea currently need a centre-forward, as Enzo Maresca’s team are struggling due to Joao Pedro’s goal drought, Liam Delap’s muscle injury and Marc Guiu still needing to convince at Stamford Bridge.