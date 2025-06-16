Chelsea reportedly plan to hand one of their 19-year-old proteges a new long-term contract as Enzo Maresca confirms his desire to sign a new player in one particular position.

Chelsea 19-year-old Tyrique George will soon be rewarded with a new long-term contract on the back of his breakthrough season at Stamford Bridge, according to a report.

The 2006-born protege was a prominent figure in the Blues' run to Conference League glory in 2024-25, managing one goal and two assists in 12 continental appearances, although he was an unused substitute in the 4-1 thumping of Real Betis in the final.

George also earned his first Premier League stars, scoring one goal and setting up another in eight top-flight matches last season, while also providing two assists in January's 5-0 FA Cup third-round win over Morecambe.

Officially promoted to Chelsea's first-team ranks last summer, George's contract was extended until 2027 at the same time, and his terms also include a 12-month option.

However, TEAMtalk claims that the Conference League champions now want to recognise the attacker's hard work and continued development with a new long-term agreement and a salary increase.

George "a big part" of Enzo Maresca's Chelsea plans

Head coach Enzo Maresca supposedly views George as a key figure in his long-term Chelsea project, with a source telling the publication: "Tyrique has really kicked on in the last year and is a big part of the manager’s plans. Any new contract will be as a reward for stepping up to the first-team."

George has represented Chelsea since 2014, when he joined as an Under-8s player, and he made his first senior matchday squad in a 6-0 Premier League victory over Everton in April 2024.

While Chelsea are famed for sending youngsters out on loan a few times before they make their first-team breakthroughs, George quickly convinced head coach Maresca that he was worthy of a place in the first team.

The England Under-19 international was also included in the Blues' squad for the 2025 Club World Cup, and Chelsea play their first match on Monday evening against MLS outfit Los Angeles FC.

Maresca's side will also take on Flamengo and Esperance de Tunis in Group D, facing the former on Friday and the latter on June 20.

Maresca confirms desire to sign new winger for Chelsea

George could benefit from the absence of Jadon Sancho to earn plentiful minutes in the USA; Chelsea paid a £5m penalty fee to send the Manchester United loanee back to Old Trafford.

The youngster's renewal will see Maresca future-proof his squad, but he also confirmed in Monday's pre-game press conference that he wants to bolster his wide ranks this summer.

"Jadon is not with us so for sure that is a position [winger] we need to do something," Maresca replied. "We have Noni [Madueke], Pedro [Neto] and Ty [George] only as the proper wingers so something for sure is going to happen. When the transfer window is open, for sure, we can do something."

Sancho's Man United teammate Alejandro Garnacho has been persistently linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, although the Red Devils' £70m price demands are believed to have put Chelsea off.

Instead, the Blues are now thought to be pursuing a deal for Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens, who could arrive for £42m.