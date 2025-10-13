Borussia Dortmund are allegedly contemplating whether to try to sign yet another Chelsea player during the winter transfer window.

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly considering whether to rekindle their blossoming relationship with Chelsea during the winter transfer window.

The two clubs have been no strangers to conducting business over the past two years, Dortmund initially benefitting from loaning Ian Maatsen and the left-back helping them reach the Champions League final.

Meanwhile, over the past 12 months, Carney Chukwuemeka has spent a period on loan at the Westfalenstadion before completing a permanent transfer, while Aaron Anselmino is also at the Bundesliga giants on a temporary basis.

With Chukwuemeka having scored in a Champions League fixture against Athletic Bilbao before the October international break, Dortmund are beginning to get value for money through that investment.

According to BILD, Dortmund officials and head coach Niko Kovac are now interested in attracting another Blues player to Germany.

Dortmund ready to target Disasi deal

The report alleges that Axel Disasi has been placed on Dortmund's transfer shortlist ahead of the winter market opening in January.

France international Disasi is out of Enzo Maresca's plans at Stamford Bridge, the Italian having stated on more than one occasion that there is no chance of the defender being reintegrated back into his squad.

Therefore, after the 27-year-old turned down opportunities to move to other Premier League clubs in the summer, he is expected to be open to offers at the turn of the year.

Dortmund's alleged view is that the acquisition of Disasi would represent a 'bargain' with Chelsea ready to listen to all proposals for the former Monaco man.

As it stands, there is no suggestion of an asking price for Disasi, but a loan bid is off the table due to Chelsea having already filled their quota of foreign loan exits.

Would Disasi accept Dortmund move?

When commenting on his future after the summer transfer window closed, Disasi revealed that he had been holding out for a return to Monaco.

Whether the Ligue 1 outfit will renew their interest in January remains to be seen having just changed their head coach.

With Dortmund sitting in second place in the Bundesliga table, Disasi may struggle for immediate game time under Kovac, yet there are fears that Nico Schlotterbeck may leave in one of the next two transfer windows.

That scenario may go some way to tempting Disasi into a move to Dortmund in an effort to reignite his career.