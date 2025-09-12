Chelsea are allegedly giving consideration to trying to sign one of three different attackers having missed out on Xavi Simons.

Chelsea have allegedly identified three potential alternatives to Xavi Simons after missing out on the playmaker to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues signed the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Buonanotte during the closing stages of the summer transfer window as Enzo Maresca bolstered his attacking ranks.

However, having taken too much time to generate the necessary funds, Chelsea watched Simons make the switch to one of their London rivals.

As it stands, Chelsea have a wide array of options for the final third, and the perception is that Buonanotte was a cheaper alternative to Simons.

Nevertheless, with the Argentine only on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea are in a position where they will consider their options.

Chelsea add three players to shortlist

According to CaughtOffside, three attacking players have been shortlisted as potential additions at some point in 2026.

Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers remains their priority target with the West Midlands outfit having previously maintained that the England international is not for sale.

Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz and Lyon creator Malick Fofana are also said to be under observation by Chelsea's recruitment team.

Yildiz has emerged as one of Turkish football's top prospects with 16 goals and 13 assists having been contributed in 86 matches.

Fofana, who has recently made an impact at international level with Belgium, has 16 goals and eight assists in 65 outings for Lyon.

As well as Chelsea, the 20-year-old was linked with the likes of Nottingham Forest and Everton during the summer transfer window.

Do Chelsea need more players?

There is an argument that Chelsea already have enough players on their books where they do not have to make signings with any urgency.

The hope is that Ecuador starlet Kendry Paez can be integrated into the squad after a season on loan with Strasbourg, and he could plausibly act as a straight alternative to Buonanotte.

Maresca is a huge admirer of Rogers, however, at the same time as Yildiz and Fofana would represent shrewd investments.