Chelsea, Spurs among clubs 'chasing' AZ Alkmaar youngster

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing AZ Alkmaar youngster Kees Smit.

The West and North Londoners will be busy in the transfer market between now and the start of September, the former having already shown their intent.

However, as well as the Blues keeping with their relentless approach to acquiring prospects, Spurs will be looking to make a statement with Thomas Frank now in charge.

According to TBR Football, the two Premier League clubs are ready to try to tempt AZ into cashing in on Smit.

Who is Kees Smit?

The report claims that there is concrete interest in acquiring the services of the versatile midfielder over the coming weeks.

Despite being just 19 years of age, Smit has already racked up 31 appearances for AZ, contributing two goals and two assists.

Furthermore, Smit recently played all five games as Netherlands won the Under-19 European Championship, the starlet scoring four times.

Those performances have been enough to enhance his reputation to such an extent that English top-flight clubs are prepared to battle it out for his signature.

A wide array of European giants are also said to be monitoring the situation, including Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Marseille.

Smith has a contract in place with AZ until 2028, but only qualifying for next season's Conference League may encourage club officials to consider any lucrative proposals.

Which club would represent best move?

Given the young talent that are already at Chelsea and Spurs, it is questionable whether Smit would earn much first-team football at either team in 2025-26.

With the likes of Ajax and RB Leipzig also said to be admirers, it may make more sense for Smit to move to either of those teams.

That said, there is also value in remaining with AZ when this remains a player who has accumulated just 1,532 minutes of football in the senior ranks.