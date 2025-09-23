Chelsea allegedly identify a 17-year-old Ligue 1 forward as a potential target ahead of the 2026 transfer windows.

Chelsea have reportedly identified a Ligue 1 teenager as a potential transfer target for 2026.

The Blues are currently focused on trying to avoid a third successive defeat as they prepare to face League One side Lincoln City in the EFL Cup third round on Tuesday night.

There is the potential for some squad members and prospects being handed opportunities in the fixture at Sincil Bank given the amount of talent that have been purchased and developed in recent years.

However, despite being stocked with starlets in their squad or on loan at Strasbourg, Chelsea chiefs will continue to target youth players in a bid to prolong their business model.

According to Fichajes, the West Londoners are taking a look at a 17-year-old who is currently impressing in France's top flight.

Who is Mohamed Kader Meite?

The report claims that Chelsea could attempt to strike a deal for Mohamed Kader Meite at some point in 2026.

Despite not being due to turn 18 years of age until next month, Kader Meite has already racked up 17 appearances in Ligue 1.

In his last nine outings, the France Under-19 international has opened his senior account against Nantes, as well as netting in two separate encounters with Lyon.

That second fixture versus Lyon featured a 21-minute cameo appearance that also included an assist, Rennes going on to win by a 3-1 scoreline.

With a contract until 2028, Kader Meite is tied to Rennes in the long term, but the club are no strangers to doing business for their prospect, including involving Chelsea.

Back in 2023, Chelsea signed Lesley Ugochukwu from Rennes, while they also famously cashed in on Eduardo Camavinga.

Kader Meite is currently part of a squad that sit in eighth position in the Ligue 1 table having lost just one of their opening five games of 2025-26.

Future Strasbourg signing?

Fellow BlueCo-owned club Strasbourg will soon be in need of a new striker with Emanuel Emegha having already been confirmed as a Chelsea player for next year.

Kader Meite does not possess the same experience as Emegha but players have previously been signed from French clubs and sent to Strasbourg.

Once again, such business would not go down well with the Strasbourg fanbase, yet it could represent a savvy business move by all concerned.