Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca will rotate his starting lineup for Tuesday's EFL Cup third round tie with Lincoln City, but his side is unlikely to include an array of academy players.

Chelsea will be attempting to end a two-match losing streak when they face Lincoln City in the EFL Cup third round on Tuesday night.

Enzo Maresca has remained coy on the level of rotation that he will opt for, regardless of the first team being in the middle of a hectic schedule.

When addressing the media on Monday, there was the acknowledgment that Cole Palmer will not feature because of a lingering groin injury, but Maresca suggested that Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo and Moises Caicedo could remain in the team due to the lack of senior alternatives.

There will, of course, be changes to the team that lost 2-1 to Manchester United on Saturday, particularly when many of the players who remained on the pitch after Robert Sanchez's early red card featured for nearly a full match at a man disadvantage.

Filip Jorgensen, Malo Gusto, Josh Acheampong, Jorrel Hato, Andrey Santos, Alejandro Garnacho, Jamie Gittens and Tyrique George can all expect starting roles.

However, Maresca may limit the amount of academy players that may the trip to Sincil Bank for one specific reason.

Why could Maresca opt against using academy players against Lincoln City?

The schedule has not worked in the club's favour with Chelsea Under-21s also playing on Tuesday night versus Northampton Town.

Having lost their opening-group stage fixture against Shrewsbury Town, Chelsea realistically need to avoid defeat versus the League One club to retain hope of progressing through to the knockout stages.

Maresca recently spoke highly of Reggie Walsh, Ryan Kavuma-McQueen and Shumaira Mheuka, and the midfielder, winger and centre-forward all seemingly have a future under Maresca.

Nevertheless, it seems questionable whether Maresca will include them in the travelling group if they are better-served playing against another League One team from the starting lineup.

Genesis Antwi - the Sweden Under-19 international right-back - could plausibly be included in Maresca's squad when Reece James may be rested entirely.

Sam Rak-Sakyi, who made four Conference League outings last season, made his return from injury to feature for the first time in the Under-21s last week and may be kept with the squad for the EFL Trophy tie.

There has been talk of 16-year-old Ibrahim Rabbaj, who has three goals from six games for the Under-18s, being thrust into the limelight but he, too, could be promoted to the Under-21s instead.

No Data Analysis info