Preview: Lincoln City vs Chelsea - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's EFL Cup clash between Lincoln City and Chelsea, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Premier League giants Chelsea are set to travel to the LNER Stadium to take on League One side Lincoln City on Tuesday in the third round of the EFL Cup.

Lincoln could extend their impressive unbeaten streak, while the Blues will be hoping to bounce back from consecutive defeats in midweek.

Match preview

Michael Skubala's Lincoln have enjoyed a strong campaign so far, losing just once across all competitions as they push for promotion to the Championship.

Last time out, the Imps followed up their 1-0 third-tier victory over Burton Albion by beating Luton Town 3-1 on Saturday, marking their 10th game without defeat.

That triumph has Skubala's side third in League One, just one point behind second-placed Stevenage and two behind top-of-the-table Bradford City.

Despite the disparity in divisions between the clubs in this tie, the hosts will draw confidence from their excellent home record, having won five and drawn two of their last seven clashes at the LNER Stadium.

Lincoln had to overcome both Harrogate Town and Burton to reach the third round, and they will relish the chance to face top-flight opposition in front of their own crowd on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Enzo Maresca's Chelsea finished fourth last season, but they have been inconsistent in 2025-26, winning just two of their five Premier League games so far.

Most recently, the Blues were beaten 2-1 by Manchester United on Saturday, though they were hampered by an early red card for goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

As a result of the dismissal, Maresca made a number of defensive substitutions - taking off Pedro Neto, Estevao and Cole Palmer in the first half - but still ended up dropping all three points.

The Londoners are now sixth in the table with eight points overall and are seven behind leaders Liverpool already, though they remain just two short of fourth-placed Bournemouth.

Chelsea have consistently been criticised in recent seasons for their activity both on and off the pitch, but they continue to pick up silverware, lifting the UEFA Conference League last term while using the competition to give minutes to youngsters.

Maresca's side last reached the EFL Cup final in 2024 when they were beaten by the current top-flight champions, but they will be hoping to go one step further this time around and take closer look at some of the exciting fringe players in their squad in the process.

Lincoln City EFL Cup form:





W



W





Lincoln City form (all competitions):

Chelsea form (all competitions):

Team News

Lincoln will be without versatile attacking midfielder Jack Moylan this week as he works his way back from an ankle injury, while left-sided forward Dom Jefferies is a doubt with a hip issue.

As a result, Oscar Thorn and Francis Okoronkwo could join Freddie Draper up top against the Blues.

Elsewhere, Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee right-back Dexter Lembikisa has yet to make his debut for the Imps, and if he is not considered ready to feature yet, Lewis Montsma could start in his position.

As for Chelsea, they have an extensive absentee list to contend with, including Robert Sanchez, who was sent off against Man United, so expect to see Filip Jorgensen line up between the sticks.

Tuesday's clash comes just too soon for midfielder Romeo Lavia and centre-back Benoit Badiashile, and Maresca could turn to a paring of Tosin Adarabioyo and Nathaniel Chalobah at the heart of defence, with Andrey Santos joining Enzo Fernandez in a double pivot.

The Blues also continue to be missing long-term injured stars Liam Delap and Levi Colwill, as the duo go through their rehabilitation process following respective thigh and knee injuries.

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Jeacock; Montsma, Jackson, Bradley, Reach; House, Barbrook, Ring; Thorn, Draper, Okoronkwo

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Jorgensen; Gusto, Tosin, Chalobah, Hato; Santos, Fernandez; Garnacho, Palmer, Gittens; Guiu

We say: Lincoln City 1-3 Chelsea

Lincoln have been excellent in 2025-26, and given that their resilience speaks for itself, they could pose a challenge for Chelsea.

However, the gulf in individual quality could make the difference on Tuesday, with the likes of Palmer, Jamie Gittens, Alejandro Garnacho and Estevao likely to be involved.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Anthony Nolan Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email