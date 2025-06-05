Chelsea transfer news: Mike Maignan stance 'revealed' as Blues target AC Milan goalkeeper

Chelsea reportedly learn the stance of AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan as they target a deal for the France international.

Chelsea have reportedly been handed a major boost in their efforts to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Having qualified for next season's Champions League, the Blues are in a stronger position to make significant additions to Enzo Maresca's squad.

With Robert Sanchez ending the campaign with his reputation having been restored, the expectation was that he would retain his place between the sticks.

However, in recent days, reports have indicated that Chelsea want to take advantage of Maignan having just a year left on his contract at San Siro.

According to L'Equipe, the West Londoners have received the answer that they were looking for when targeting the France international.

Maignan decision made

The report alleges that the 29-year-old wants to accept the opportunity to sign for Chelsea prior to the Club World Cup.

Milan will now need to decide whether to accept any formal approaches that are made by Chelsea, it previously said that there were differences in their valuations.

As it stands, Chelsea want to pay in the region of £10m, whereas Milan are hoping to generate closer to the £25m mark.

Courtesy of having no European football on their schedule for 2025-26, Milan realistically have to look at ways to make up the missed revenue.

On the flip side, Maignan is a key player having kept an incredible 49 clean sheets in just 120 appearances for the Italian giants.

How long will Chelsea wait?

With the Club World Cup commencing in just over a week's time, it is clear that Chelsea want Maignan in the squad for that tournament.

While they would not necessarily move on to other targets should Milan play hardball, it would benefit all parties if a quick decision is made.

Where that would leave Chelsea current goalkeepers remains to be seen, it being unrealistic to expect Filip Jorgensen to become third choice behind Maignan and Sanchez.

Djordje Petrovic is in line to be sold after his exploits for Strasbourg with youngster Mike Penders likely to be loaned out for next season.