Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur all reportedly have the opportunity to sign Chelsea flop Christopher Nkunku this summer.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have all reportedly been offered Chelsea attacker Christopher Nkunku.

The 27-year-old is one of a dozen Blues first-teamers who are set to move away from Stamford Bridge during the summer transfer window.

Nkunku was recently involved in a proposed swap deal, with Chelsea failing in their ambitious attempts to recruit midfielder Fermin Lopez from Barcelona.

Since making the £52m switch from RB Leipzig during the summer of 2023, the Frenchman has netted 18 times across 59 competitive appearances.

The attacker's ability to influence Premier League contests has been heavily criticised after providing just five goal contributions in 27 top-flight matches during 2024-25.

Man United, Arsenal offered Chelsea flop Nkunku?

According to The Metro, Chelsea wantaway Nkunku could be set for a switch across Premier League battlelines ahead of the new campaign.

The report claims that the Blues have offered the 27-year-old to top-flight rivals Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

It is currently unclear whether any of the aforementioned trio have a genuine desire to chase a permanent deal for Nkunku.

It is believed that the 14-time France international is dreaming of a move back to the Bundesliga, a division in which he made his name on the European stage.

German champions Bayern Munich were keen on a deal for Nkunku in January, although it remains to be seen whether that interest remains.

Moving parts impact Nkunku

With Chelsea agreeing high-profile deals for Joao Pedro and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, there is little room for Nkunku in the Stamford Bridge dressing room anymore.

As a result, the attacker could be pushed out to another Premier League club, although some doors have started to shut on the Frenchman.

Man United were known to be in talks with the camp of Nkunku last month but have since secured the services of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers.