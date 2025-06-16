Chelsea reportedly agree terms with an EFL club for the loan exit of goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe.

Chelsea have reportedly decided which EFL club will be loaning goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe for 2025-26.

The goalkeeping situation at Stamford Bridge has been constantly debated in recent weeks given the sheer amount of such players that the Blues have on their books.

Furthermore, Chelsea's failed pursuit of AC Milan stopper Mike Maignan has led Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen looking more secure as first choice and backup.

In the case of Sharman-Lowe, it has been determined for several weeks that he will be going back out on loan for the next campaign.

Sharman-Lowe kept 13 clean sheets and conceded just 50 goals in 46 games in helping Doncaster Rovers win the League Two title in 2024-25.

Which club will sign Sharman-Lowe?

Nevertheless, head coach Enzo Maresca and the club's recruitment team have been in agreement over a move to a higher-level club for the England Under-21 international.

According to The Bolton News, the 22-year-old will be making the temporary switch to Bolton Wanderers in League One.

The report says that terms have already been agreed for Sharman-Lowe to move to Steven Schumacher's squad for next season.

Providing that the transfer is completed, it would represent another step up for a player who is currently part of the England squad for the Under-21 European Championship.

Once their participation in that tournament is complete, Bolton are expected to formally confirm the signing.

Chelsea future or business move?

Despite Sharman-Lowe's career seemingly being on an upward trajectory, it is difficult to see him ever representing Chelsea's first team.

Sanchez, Jorgensen and Mike Penders are three goalkeepers in front of him even without other players being signed from elsewhere.

From the perspective of co-owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, they will recognise that they can make a substantial profit for a homegrown talent if the Englishman continues to impress.

As it stands, Sharman-Lowe has only made it onto the Chelsea substitutes' bench on three occasions.