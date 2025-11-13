Back in the fold: Chelsea 'backtrack' on exiled star

Chelsea consider reintegrating former key defender Axel Disasi after extended absence from the first team.

One of Chelsea’s ostracised players has reportedly been reinstated into the first team, suggesting the club have backtracked on previous insistence.

The Blues are no strangers to leaving several players on first-team wages out of the head coach’s leading group; such is the nature of the club’s policy of stockpiling players around their early to mid 20s.

Several players had been training away from Enzo Maresca’s group heading into the season, including Raheem Sterling, Axel Disasi, Lesley Ugochukwu, Armando Broja and Alfie Gilchrist, all of whom were told to find new clubs.

While both Broja and Ugochukwu signed for Burnley, Gilchrist moved to West Bromwich Albion; however, Sterling and Disasi could not find permanent destinations.

Although neither has appeared for Enzo Maresca’s team this season, a new report suggests one may be reintegrated into the Italian manager’s squad.

Are Chelsea reconsidering status of former key player?

According to Mail Sport, the Blues could bring the defender back into the squad after he was seen in training with the players not on international duty.

Even though this is not proof of being brought back into the team, the defender, spotted marking forward Liam Delap, has sparked rumours, thus seemingly backtracking on their insistence that the player was deemed surplus to requirements.

"I've been in Axel's situation as a player. I know it is not the best feeling, said Maresca in September.

"You want to play games but for different reasons, the situation is the way it is at the moment. The club is giving them the opportunity to work in the right way. That's all I can say.

"I know it is something you like and want to talk about. It's not just Chelsea, it's every club in the world. When for any reason, the player and the club does not find any solution; you give the player the tools to train but if you are not involved in the squad, you are not involved in the squad.”

Disasi, who has featured for the West London club 61 times across years one and two, even adding five goals, has not played for Maresca’s team since January, when they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1.

How soon can Disasi play for Chelsea if reinstated?

While reports of his exile being over are far from verified, the defender cannot feature for Chelsea, either domestically or abroad, having been excluded from the Premier League and Champions League squads.

As a result, featuring for the Blues before 2026 appears unrealistic, and the turn of the year is no guarantee of anything.

Although Levi Colwill is likely out for the season with a serious injury, Maresca has Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo, Josh Acheampong, the soon-to-return Benoit Badiashile, and even Jorrel Hato as centre-back options.

This depth of bodies at centre-back points to Didasi being surplus to requirements in the capital, though the defender is said to favour returning to the team in some capacity.