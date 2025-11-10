One of Chelsea's outcasts allegedly retains hope of representing the Blues at first-team level before the end of the season.

Chelsea defender Axel Disasi is continuing to retain hope that he will earn another first-team opportunity at Stamford Bridge.

Although Disasi has made 61 appearances for the Blues since his arrival from Monaco in the summer of 2023, he is out of the plans of Enzo Maresca.

Despite Chelsea failing to sign a replacement for the injured Levi Colwill during the summer transfer window, Maresca has remained adamant that the 27-year-old will not come back into contention.

As a result, Disasi has been playing a waiting game behind the scenes alongside Raheem Sterling, the pair of them the only remaining members of the so-called 'Bomb squad' who failed to secure transfers before the September 1 deadline.

However, as per BBC Sport journalist Nizaar Kinsella, Disasi feels encouraged that he may be called upon before the end of the year.

Why does Disasi believe he will get Chelsea chance?

On Saturday afternoon, Disasi was provided with a surprise start for Chelsea Under-21s in their Premier League 2 fixture against Reading.

Disasi wore the captain's armband as the club's second-string recorded a 4-1 win, the Frenchman being withdrawn in the 71st minute when his team were 4-0 ahead.

As per the report, the outing was reward for Disasi's professionalism over the past two to three months, while it is claimed that he has had a positive influence on some of the club's younger crop.

Although Disasi possesses optimism of an opportunity further up the food chain, it is suggested that a sale in January remains the most likely outcome.

How can Disasi represent Chelsea in 2025?

Disasi has not been included in either the Premier League or Champions League squads, which essentially restricts him to just one possible senior game before the end of 2025.

On December 16, Chelsea make the trip to League One outfit Cardiff City for their EFL quarter-final tie, Disasi free to feature in that match.

With that contest being the fifth of eight matches that Chelsea play during December, it is not beyond the realms of possibility that he could take a place on the substitutes' bench if Maresca wishes to rest a senior defender.

That said, between December 13 and December 27, Chelsea play just two fixtures - the other coming at Newcastle United four days after the Cardiff game - so Maresca may have fewer concerns with regards to resting key personnel.