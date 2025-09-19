Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca admits that Axel Disasi and Raheem Sterling are not experiencing the best situation at the club amid talks with the PFA.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has acknowledged that Axel Disasi and Raheem Sterling will be unhappy with their current situation at Stamford Bridge.

Earlier this week, it emerged that the Professional Footballers' Association had been in contact with the Premier League club over the treatment of Disasi and Sterling.

Maresca has never made any secret of the pair not being a part of his first-team plans and that they were each training away from the senior group at the club's Cobham training facilities.

Both players rejected opportunities to leave Chelsea during the summer transfer window, instead preferring to wait to see if their respective situations improve in January.

Nevertheless, the PFA has expressed concern over whether the duo are being fairly treated when it comes to their activity at Chelsea's training ground.

Maresca reacts to Disasi, Sterling talks

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of the Premier League fixture with Manchester United, Maresca acknowledged that he would not be enjoying life at Chelsea had he been experiencing the same situation.

However, the Italian has insisted that Disasi and Sterling are in a position that players at other clubs are in, insisting that they have an opportunity to work "in the right way".

Maresca said, as quoted by football.london: "I've been in Raheem's situation and Axel's situation as a player. I know it is not the best feeling.

"You want to play games but for different reasons, the situation is the way it is at the moment. The club is giving them the opportunity to work in the right way. That's all I can say.

"I know it is something you like and want to talk about. It's not just Chelsea, it's every club in the world. When for any reason, the player and the club does not find any solution; you give the player the tools to train but if you are not involved in the squad, you are not involved in the squad."

Is there any way back for Disasi, Sterling at Chelsea?

Sterling allegedly wants to remain playing his football in London and had no desire to sign for a foreign club during the back end of the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Disasi rejected opportunities to sign for Bournemouth and West Ham United, as well as missing out on re-joining Monaco on loan, and he is said to have held hope of being reintegrated back into Maresca's plans.

Instead, the Chelsea boss has already publicly stated that neither player will feature for the first team while he is in charge.