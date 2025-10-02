Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Chelsea could line up for Saturday's Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca is likely to find himself in a tricky position defensively for Saturday's Premier League heavyweight clash with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues will be missing Trevoh Chalobah as a result of his red card in last weekend's 3-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion, while Tosin Adarabioyo (calf) is out until after the international break.

If Wesley Fofana is also unable to return from concussion protocols in time for Saturday, Maresca may have to throw 19-year-old Josh Acheampong into the rearguard as an auxiliary centre-half.

Acheampong partnering fellow teenager Jorrel Hato is not beyond the realm of possibility, as Benoit Badiashile completed over 80 minutes of the recent Champions League win over Benfica after playing little football before that due to injury.

However, needs must against the league leaders, so Maresca will likely take a risk and side with Badiashile's experience at the back, where captain Reece James should also displace Malo Gusto.

The Blues are still without Cole Palmer due to the Englishman's groin concern, while Andrey Santos remains a doubt due to a knock, so expect Facundo Buonanotte to continue as the most advanced midfielder.

Joao Pedro's late red card in midweek rules him out of Chelsea's next Champions League game, but the Brazilian is fine to feature in the Premier League and will return to the final third despite his European misdemeanour.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; James, Acheampong, Badiashile, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Estevao, Buonanotte, Neto; Pedro

> Click here to see how Liverpool could line up for this game

No Data Analysis info