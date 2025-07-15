Young defender Levi Colwill believes Chelsea are ready to conquer both England and Europe next season, following their emphatic victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final.

Young defender Levi Colwill believes Chelsea are ready to conquer both England and Europe next season, following their emphatic victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final. Under Enzo Maresca, the Blues are already setting ambitious targets: winning major trophies – and doing so immediately.

Chelsea stunned PSG with a dominant 3-0 win to become the first champions of FIFA’s revamped Club World Cup. For Colwill, it is just the beginning.

Club World Cup win boosts Chelsea's belief for more silverware

Chelsea enjoyed a memorable evening in New Jersey, sweeping aside PSG at the MetLife Stadium to be crowned club world champions for the next four years. It was a historic moment for the west London side, and Colwill sees it as a launchpad for more silverware.

The 21-year-old defender, who played a key role in the final, made a bold post-match statement about the club’s aspirations.

"Yes, absolutely. Even before the tournament started, I said we were here to win. People looked at me like I was mad," he said. "But now I’ll say the same again – we’re going for the Premier League title and the Champions League."

Chelsea send strong message after Club World Cup triumph

Colwill did not hide what the trophy meant to him personally.

"This is the biggest trophy I’ve ever won. I think the Club World Cup will become even bigger than the Champions League – and we’re the first team to win it," he added, underlining the historic nature of the achievement.

For him, the win over PSG was more than just a good result – it was a message to the rest of the footballing world.

"It’s a victory that means something. In time, people will see how ready we are. And if we keep winning trophies, the football world will start giving us the respect we deserve."

Maresca’s Chelsea building a new winning era

Chelsea finished fourth in the Premier League last season and also lifted the Europa Conference League. It was a solid debut campaign for Maresca in English football, and the Club World Cup now marks a major milestone for both the manager and the club’s ownership.

Since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital took charge in 2022, the project has attracted scrutiny – especially the long-term contracts and youth-focused recruitment. But Colwill remains convinced the strategy is working.

"We’re a team – and that’s Chelsea. We stick together, no matter what. That’s our identity. John Terry, Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba – they started that. And now it’s on us to carry it forward."

"They were great players, the very best, and they won loads of trophies. But we also have the best – maybe younger, but the best. And our plan is simple: win the biggest trophies for Chelsea."

Beating ‘the best team in the world’

PSG entered the final as favourites, fresh off their Champions League title. But Chelsea left them stunned, keeping a clean sheet and scoring three unanswered goals.

"Everyone was saying PSG were the best team in the world. And we beat them 3-0," Colwill said with a smile.

Chelsea now head into the 2025-26 season with serious ambitions: a Premier League title challenge and a deep run in the Champions League. If this young side can maintain the mentality they showed in the Club World Cup, Stamford Bridge may soon witness a new era of glory. For Blues fans, there is every reason to believe the good times are returning.

This article was originally published on Fotbal Portal.